Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About Kyler Murray and His Low-Upside
For the second year in a row, Kyler Murray is underperforming to his ADP. After five weeks, Murray is just the QB19 and his upside looks to be minimal. The Cardinals have nothing lacking in their passing game. Murray has all he needs and if he still cannot break into Top-10 form, he will never. It is time to panic if you drafted Murray. Luckily, there are solutions to your troubles in free agency.
Kyler Murray: 2025 Output
Murray is averaging 193 Yards per Game with 7 Total Touchdowns and 3 Interceptions. This lacking output comes where the Cardinals rank 9th highest in NFL passing rate. Drew Petzing runs a play-action, run-first option, so it is not a huge surprise that Murray is struggling.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
The Cardinals could be playing better on offense. They are 26th ranked in Total Yards and 23rd in Points per Game. I would not expect them to change anything. Petzing runs an offense that will be 12 personnel quite often. This offense is designed for that makeup and there is really no reason that they would ever go to gunslinging the football. That is not the type of quarterback that Murray is.
Murray may see better games, but I see his upside as very limited. He has never passed for 4,000 yards and his best touchdown output was just 26 back in 2020. When the Cardinals score, it is on the ground. Even without Conner and Benson, that will remain to be the case.
Buy or Sell: Kyler Murray
To be quite honest, I do not know that you can sell Murray. Given the array of quality quarterbacks in the NFL, there may not be much demand on the market for Murray. If there is, I suppose you can go for it with good upside returns, but that is unlikely to be on the menu.
I would suggest to hold Murray and bank on his high-leverage matchups. Upcoming, Murray will face the Cowboys, but otherwise the schedule is very tough. This could mean he see's more pass-script, but if Murray would have made his mark, it would have happened recently. The team has faced the Saints, Panthers, and Titans all recently.
You are likely stuck with Murray and you will have to stay the course. He has low demand and low upside.
Waiver Wire Options:
2025 is a season that see's a tremendous amount of depth at quarterback. There are well over 20 startable options in any given week. These are some high-upside pickups that you can make.
Matthew Stafford - Gunslinging upside with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Top-five NFL offense. Lacking rushing ability is made up for. Back-to-back 300+ yards games.
Sam Darnold - Run-first offense, but is among the most efficient quarterbacks this season. Very consistent output coming off of a 4-Touchdown game.
Geno Smith - He has been unpredictable this season, but the Raiders have a wide array of capable pass-catchers. The Raiders rank 12th in pass rate.