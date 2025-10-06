Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About TreVeyon Henderson's Poor Output
The New England Patriots are starting to make a mark on the NFL. In Sunday Night Football, they upset the Buffalo Bills and it now looks like we may yet have a race underway in the AFC East. As the Patriots are thriving, their running backs are not. Antonio Gibson tore his ACL, Rhamondre Stevenson continues to fumble, and TreVeyon Henderson lacks his expected firepower. Five weeks into the season, we must now decide if you need to panic on the rookie running back.
TreVeyon Henderson: 2025 Output
Henderson currently has a 31% snap-share in the Patriots backfield. He also had an 11% target share. I will actually say that this is not too far off from our outlook of what should be, but it has come with very little output. Henderson is the RB38 in Fantasy Football and unstartable, for the most part. He currently has 211 Total Yards and zero touchdowns.
Patriots Backfield Outlook
The Patriots success has been coming from their passing game. In that, they rank 7th in the NFL, but just 27th in rushing. Mike Vrabel had been a proponent of running the ball in Tennessee, but Josh McDaniels is his offensive coordinator and he is working magic differently.
As the saying goes, "Do not fix what is not broken". The Patriots are 3-2 with a key Week 5 win, so expect little to change in the short-term. Added, McDaniels has also run an offensive that promotes downhill running. Henderson is the total opposite of that so concern is warranted in his ability. The proves better for Stevenson, despite moderate struggles.
Antonio Gibson tore his ACL in Sunday Night so this backfield will now become a dynamic, dual split. Given the better fit, Stevenson should remain as the majority back. If I had to project their split, I would say it will be 2-to-1 Stevenson over Henderson.
Buy or Sell: TreVeyon Henderson
Henderson should see his stock go up soon, but how much will be the question. Gibson only carried the ball 20% of the time, so if we are diving into the analytics of it, Henderson may get two more carries a game, or so.
The explosive play ability of Henderson is what was being sold all August. His long run is just 14 Yards and he is averaging just 6.0 Yards per Reception. What we have been sold has been less than impressive. Given the Patriots scheme, I would say that the risk with Henderson is heightened, and I may rather sell his stock than be buying it.
Sell TreVeyon Henderson for higher upside returns. Best candidates: Woody Marks, Matthew Golden, Troy Franklin. Refer to our weekly rankings for a better analysis of value.