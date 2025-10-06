Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Managers Should Panic About TreVeyon Henderson's Poor Output

TreVeyon Henderson is among the most disappointing NFL rookies in 2025. You should perhaps sell him off your Fantasy Football team if you still can.

Thomas Carelli

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) rushes the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots are starting to make a mark on the NFL. In Sunday Night Football, they upset the Buffalo Bills and it now looks like we may yet have a race underway in the AFC East. As the Patriots are thriving, their running backs are not. Antonio Gibson tore his ACL, Rhamondre Stevenson continues to fumble, and TreVeyon Henderson lacks his expected firepower. Five weeks into the season, we must now decide if you need to panic on the rookie running back.

TreVeyon Henderson: 2025 Output

Henderson currently has a 31% snap-share in the Patriots backfield. He also had an 11% target share. I will actually say that this is not too far off from our outlook of what should be, but it has come with very little output. Henderson is the RB38 in Fantasy Football and unstartable, for the most part. He currently has 211 Total Yards and zero touchdowns.

Patriots Backfield Outlook

The Patriots success has been coming from their passing game. In that, they rank 7th in the NFL, but just 27th in rushing. Mike Vrabel had been a proponent of running the ball in Tennessee, but Josh McDaniels is his offensive coordinator and he is working magic differently.

As the saying goes, "Do not fix what is not broken". The Patriots are 3-2 with a key Week 5 win, so expect little to change in the short-term. Added, McDaniels has also run an offensive that promotes downhill running. Henderson is the total opposite of that so concern is warranted in his ability. The proves better for Stevenson, despite moderate struggles.

Antonio Gibson tore his ACL in Sunday Night so this backfield will now become a dynamic, dual split. Given the better fit, Stevenson should remain as the majority back. If I had to project their split, I would say it will be 2-to-1 Stevenson over Henderson.

Buy or Sell: TreVeyon Henderson

Henderson should see his stock go up soon, but how much will be the question. Gibson only carried the ball 20% of the time, so if we are diving into the analytics of it, Henderson may get two more carries a game, or so.

The explosive play ability of Henderson is what was being sold all August. His long run is just 14 Yards and he is averaging just 6.0 Yards per Reception. What we have been sold has been less than impressive. Given the Patriots scheme, I would say that the risk with Henderson is heightened, and I may rather sell his stock than be buying it.

Sell TreVeyon Henderson for higher upside returns. Best candidates: Woody Marks, Matthew Golden, Troy Franklin. Refer to our weekly rankings for a better analysis of value.

Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

