Fantasy Football Managers Must Accept the Poor Performance of Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley has continued to disappoint Fantasy Football owners this season. He is on pace for half of his 2024 campaign in terms on both yards and touchdowns. Barkley is the RB12 right now, and is fringing on RB2 status more so than RB1 status. The season is eleven weeks in, but we will still discuss whether or not to panic on Barkley. Can he yet win you the league, or is he finished?
2025 Stats: Saquon Barkley
Barkley has played ten games this season. He has 175 Attempts, 662 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns. He has added 28 Receptions, 207 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns in the air.
In comparison, Barkley played 16 games in 2024 and he had 2,005 yards with 13 Touchdowns. on the ground. He will likely reach 1,000 yards, but not much more than it.
Why the Struggles?
There are multiple factors into this matter. First off, we will point to the offensive coaching.
Kevin Patullo has stepped in as Kellen Moore left for New Orleans. The Eagles are still among the more run-heavy teams in the NFL (49%), but much less than they were in 2024 (57%).
The Eagles have also seen a downtick in blocking. Per PFF, the Eagles are the 8th best run blocking unit, opposed to 4th in 2024. This is not bad at all, but it is worse on paper.
I would ultimately chalk this up to be poor schematics. They Eagles went 2/4 in the tush push in Week 10 and they are just playing less efficient football. The Eagles are 25th in Total Yards this season, opposed to 6th in 2024.
What to Expect Going Forward
The best teams are meant to improve in the second half. The Eagles are 9-2 at they shutdown the Lions in Week 11. They did score just (16) points in that game, but against a very tough Lions defense. The Eagles did rush for 148 Yards versus this Lions team that is Top-10, allowing less than 100 Yards per Game.
The schedule for the Eagles will soften up going forward. The get the below teams (ranking vs RB):
- vs Bears (19th)
- @ Chargers (13th)
- vs Raiders (15th)*
- @ Commanders (25th)*
- @ Bills (27th)*
- vs Commanders (25th)
We must awknowledge that the Eagles are not nearly as good this year as they were last year. However, this schedule becomes softer for the likes of Barkley. This is especially valuable for the playoff weeks (*).
Barkley is unlikely to have RB1 output, but he could return to Top-5 form, and more likely Top-10 form.