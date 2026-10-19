Fantasy Football Managers Should Buy George Pickens in Week 7 Ahead of Favorable Schedule

George Pickens hasn’t been as consistent from a fantasy football perspective in 2026 as he was in 2025. That being said, Pickens has begun stringing together more productive outputs in recent weeks despite the Dallas Cowboys struggling.

Although fantasy football managers may be disappointed in Pickens’ performance this season, he looks like an obvious trade target right now.

Let’s take a look at Pickens’ production this season and discuss why fantasy football managers should buy him before he benefits from a favorable schedule.

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Recap of George Pickens After Week 6

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs the ball against Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) during the second half at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the first four weeks of the season, Pickens was the WR39 in fantasy points per game (10.1), scoring more than 10.0 fantasy points just once during that span. However, Pickens has improved to WR21 in fantasy points per game (13.6), with a combined 41.3 fantasy points over his last two games.

Dak escapes the sack and finds George Pickens



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With 11-plus targets in three of his last four games, Pickens has the 31st-highest target share (21.7%) among 75 WRs with 100-plus routes run. Additionally, Pickens has the 19th-most yards per reception (13.0) and 12th-highest contested catch rate (64.7%) among 41 WRs with 30-plus targets this season.

Despite having to compete for targets with CeeDee Lamb, the volume has still been there for Pickens. Besides having Dak Prescott as his QB, the Cowboys are third in pass rate over expected (+3.8%) entering Week 7.

Buy, Sell, Or Hold Verdict: Buy George Pickens

With Javonte Williams averaging the 13th-fewest yards per attempt (3.7) and 7th-fewest runs of 10-plus yards (5) among 33 RBs with 50-plus attempts, the Cowboys are a pass-centric offense. Having a below-average defense has also led Dallas to air the ball out more often, which favors Pickens.

After facing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, Pickens will face the Philadelphia Eagles (twice), Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans over his next six games. The Eagles, Cardinals, Colts, and Titans are all 20th or worse in dropback EPA allowed in the first six weeks.

Even if Pickens is traded elsewhere as he plays on the franchise tag and the Cowboys are sputtering, he’d likely be acquired by a team that’d feature him often. Regardless of whether or not Pickens continues to play with a star on his helmet, he’s an ideal buy option in fantasy football entering Week 7.