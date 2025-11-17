Week 12 Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, or Hold Lamar Jackson
The Ravens may have battled back to 5-5, but some struggles remain very apparent. Lamar Jackson thew up a statline with Zero Touchdowns and (2) Interceptions versus the Browns. He still remains 5th in Fantasy Points per Game, but has combined for just (21) Fantasy Points over his last two games. It is time to dive in to this matter and figure out if Jackson is a player to panic about ahead of the playoffs.
2025 Stats: Lamar Jackson
Jackson has played 7 games this season. He is averaging 206 Yards per Game with 15 Touchdowns and 3 Interceptions. On the ground, Jackson is averaging 34 Yards per Game with 1 Touchdowns and 2 Fumbles.
The pure passing of Jackson remains out of the question. He is as elite as they come in the NFL. This yards tend to be of concern. His Yards per Game stands 11% lower than his mark of 245 Yards per Game in 2024. Jackson is also averaging (21) less Rushing Yards per Game compared to last season.
Why the Struggles?
Prior to his injury, Jackson was playing great football. Over those four games, he had 217 Yards per Game, 10 Touchdowns, and 1 Interception.
One trend that I do find here is that Jackson has played three games since his return and they have all been on the road. I am sure that it does not help to play three consecutive road games while nursing an injury. A home return versus the Jets may just be what the doctor ordered.
What to Expect
There lacks to be much reason for continued struggles. Jackson is back healthy and does appear like it when watching him play. The Ravens have the same players that they have had for some time. They also have the same coaches and the same, well, everything. In due time, Jackson should play better.
The Ravens face the Jets this Sunday, a unit that is 23rd versus Quarterbacks. We must expect Jackson to play his best version of football in this home return. The only excuse is injury, and that appears to be relevant, but not drastic.
Stock Watch
Lamar Jackson is likely to return to Top-5 Quarterback form, barring further injury setbacks. He can still be a league-winning asset ahead of the playoffs.
Ravens remaining schedule (Ranking vs QBs):
- vs Jets (23rd)
- vs Bengals (28rd)
- vs Steelers (26th)
- @ Bengals (23rd)
- vs Patriots (20th)
- @ Packers (11th)
- @ Steelers (26th)
I would definitely stay tuned in to the injury report, as Jackson popped back up ahead of Week 11. However, he seemed to exit Week 11 unscatched, projecting further health to come his way.
Fantasy managers should hold onto Lamar Jackson and he is likely to explode during the final stretch of the NFL campaign.