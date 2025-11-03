Fantasy Football Managers Should Be Worried Over the Recent Struggles of Rome Odunze
Where is Rome Odunze? He was lost yesterday. The Bears put up a whopping 47 Points, and all they could give to Odunze was 2 Targets for 0 Catches? Was he out? No. So, why did he not produce? It comes down to gameflow and gameplan, but it is still very weird that he did not see much work. We will dive into the analysis here and let you know what to think.
Why the Bad Game?
Odunze was on the field yesterday, do not be fooled. He played 47 total snaps (most of the season) and ran 43 routes. For those of you that watched the game, there was more that happened that you see on the stat sheet.
Odunze had one drop in the endzone. It was not a great ball, but it should have been caught. That right there is 6-8 points depending on your scoring format. He also had another big play that was called back. Those two plays alone drastically affected his output and, of course, game in a goose egg.
Odunze also was matched up against DJ Turner. As bad as the Bengals defense is, Turner is playing at an Pro-Bowl level.. Turner is allowing less than 0.2 Fantasy Points per Route Run and a 54% completion percentage to his coverage.
Rome Odunze Since the Bye Week
Since the Bears Week 5 bye, Odunze has lacked much of anything. He has 18 Targets in those four games in which he has caught 50% of those looks. He has zero touchdowns all while he maintains the same amount of routes, on average.
In these last four games, the Bears are 3-1. Odunze is just not producing. We can chalk it up to his quarterback, his play, or many other factors. It is clear that he is not playing as well. Much like Emeka Egbuka, I suspect that Odunze got out to a hot start and that his top 10 value is that representative of what you should actually expect. Remember, he was drafted at an ADP of just WR37.
Should You Panic About Rome Odunze?
I think that "panic" is a strong word. As I just stated, his ADP was WR37. Odunze was drafted as a Flex play in fantasy football, at best. Some of you drafted him as your first backup. To panic would be rash.
Odunze exceeded value in his first four weeks and it was amazing. I hope that it got you wins. He was performing well over value and he appears to have come down to earth. It is okay. You still have value over ADP.
Given the consistent workload of Odunze, I would not panic. I would just realize that instead of a top 10 wide receiver, I really just have a top 25 wide receiver with top 10 weekly upside. That right there is value, despite the downtick.
Stock Watch
Rome Odunze is more likely a WR20-25 than a WR5-10.