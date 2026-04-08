A Fantasy Football Explosion is Sighted in the Davante Adams Mock Trade Scenario

To the surprise of fans alike, Sean McVay recently confirmed rumors that the Rams considered trading Davante Adams. The move would have secured them AJ Brown, but it clearly did not happen. Nonetheless, it appears that the Rams could still be in the shadows if a team comes calling. As Adams is known to be a tradeable asset, we explore the possibility that the Baltimore Ravens could be a logical fit.

Fantasy Football Impact

Adams on the Ravens would be a very lucrative move. On the Rams, he has been very lucrative as it is, scoring 14 touchdowns in 2025, despite just 789 yards. It was a unique season for Adams, but on the Ravens, he can certainly rise to be a WR1, once again.

The Ravens are now under Jesse Minter as head coach and Declan Doyle, former Bears offensive coordinator, as the Ravens' play-caller. Seeing what Doyle did in Chicago last season, we can be confident in a good year for Adams as a Raven. He will be the WR1 for Lamar Jackson, ahead of Zay Flowers, and will be Jackson's more trusted route runner, with a contrasting play style to Flowers' in-space play.

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If the Ravens dealt for Adams, their intent would clearly be to use him as the all-time player he was in years past. We could go on to rank Adams as a WR2 with WR1 upside, and ultimately be ranked in the WR15-20 range. His value would probably be lateral to that of the Rams, but with higher upside as more volume comes his way, and a likely regression in touchdowns if he remains on the Rams in 2026.

Mock Trade Details

Ravens Get:

WR, Davante Adams

Rams Get:

WR, Rashod Bateman

2026 2nd Round Pick

2027 4th Round Pick

Why the Ravens Accept the Trade

The Ravens struggled mightily in 2025, and their new coaching staff must get the train back on track here. Jackson lacks any premier pass-catchers, including Flowers. He is an in-space weapon, but very one-sided in his game. Mark Andrews is then a year older, and Bateman is a low-end WR2 in the NFL. Getting a player like Adams will go a very long way. As he also ages, the price is not too brutal. He won't be a long-term solution, but he will be elite for the time being.

Why the Rams Accept the Trade

The Rams owe Adams $28 million in 2026. No matter who the player is, that is a very hefty price for a non-quarterback. If the Rams shed Adams, they not only get returns, but they save a ton of cap space that can be allocated elsewhere. We know how good the Rams are at adding new players and coaching them to excellence.

Matthew Stafford should fare just fine with Puka Nacua and a new-look wide receiver core behind him. They can add a cheap free agent, and if we know the Rams, they will make Bateman into a solid wide receiver who threatens in the red zone. Added, they get two drafts for their troubles. The deal makes sense once Adams' age and the financials are considered.

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