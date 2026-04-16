6 Fantasy Football Sleepers to Buy Low Before the 2026 NFL Draft Changes Everything

The NFL draft is one week away, on Thursday, April 16. As we excite to see what becomes of this rookie draft class, the implications of the draft will affect current NFL players just as they eagerlyeagerly await await the incoming rookies. Certain players may be found at a low in stock, set to rise after next weekend. That will depend on an array of factors. These are 5 buy-low candidates to snag before next Thursday.

Caleb Williams

In 2025, Williams showed us he can easily be a top-5 fantasy football quarterback. It will all depend on his weapons and his protection. The Bears are set to draft offensive line help, and the better than Williams is protected, the higher his ceiling will rise. Perhaps, gamble on his top-5 upside and you may be lucky enough to get QB1 overall returns.

Bo Nix

The Broncos are only going to get better on offense. They were a middling NFL unit, and yet, Nix was a top-10 fantasy football quarterback in many formats. If the Broncos add a tight end and/or another pass-catching weapon, Nix shall rise even further. Risk remains until the offense improves, and it will likely improve at the NFL draft.

Breece Hall

The Jets are looking to revamp many aspects of their team in the NFL draft. One area they must improve is their pass-catching unit. Any further improvement will open up Hall. Nonetheless, Hall is ranked as an RB2 in 2026 fantasy football, and given his expected high volume, Hall surely has top-10 upside. The buy-low is less reliant on the NFL draft and more reliant on time with his stock only going up over time. The Jets seem to be on the floor as it is.

Ashton Jeanty

There is a real scenario where Jeanty becomes the RB1 in fantasy football. He will command volume as high as any NFL running back. The team expects to add Fernando Mendoza at quarterback and drastically reboot their abysmal offensive line. Once this is actually done, Jeanty will rise to be considered a top-5 running back.

Terry McLaurin

The Commanders must add a weapon beside McLaurin. In doing so, it will only aid McLaurin's upside. With a healthy Jayden Daniels, McLaurin can command volume to be a top-10 wide receiver in fantasy football. Yet, he is ranked WR24.

Kyle Pitts

The Falcons are relying heavily on the wizardry of Kevin Stefanski's offensive mind in 2026. As for Pitts, he will greatly benefit. Stefanski aims to improve pass blocking in store following the retirement of Kaleb McGary. Stefanski loves to leverage the tight end, and despite Pitts being ranked inside the top-10 tight ends, we believe that he can finish as a top-3 tight end in 2026.

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