Fantasy Managers Need to Sell D'Andre Swift Before Kyle Monangai's Inevitable Return

D'Andre Swift is on a hot streak for his fellow fantasy football owners. Over his last four games, Swift is averaging about 21.8 PPR fantasy points per game. That streak may be nearing its end, and several key factors suggest Swift must be sold high before it's too late.

The Case of D'Andre Swift

The Bears have been without running back Kyle Monangai since Week 4. In that span, Swift has skyrocketed to put up the following per-game statistics:

22.8 Touches

78.0 Total Yards

1.75 Touchdowns

21.75 PPR Fantasy Points

In that span, Swift ranks RB4, behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and Bhayshul Tuten. I can almost guarantee this streak will end soon.

Kyle Monangai's Injury Timeline

The Bears run a two-man rushing attack, with Monangai as the minority back. He has been inactive since Week 4, but he should return soon. The Bears are expected to be without Monangai for one more game: Week 9. The Bears then go on their Week 10 bye week, and Monangai 'should' return in Week 11.

Fantasy managers essentially have one more game of elite Swift fantasy output. After Sunday, it all presumably goes out the door. But you might still have the chance to sell Swift at an RB1 price in fantasy football, and here are a few more key reasons he deserves to be dealt.

Added Factors to Sell D'Andre Swift

In games where Swift has scored a touchdown, he averages 23.9 fantasy points per Game (Five Games). When Swift doesn't score a touchdown, he is averaging 10.4 PPR Fantasy Points per Game (Three Games).

No fantasy managers should be overly dependent on touchdowns to deliver fantasy output.

When auditing the top-25 running backs in 2026 fantasy football, they score at least one touchdown in a game 51% of the time. Of course, 49% of the time, fantasy managers rely on other scoring categories: yards and receptions (if the format is PPR).

This matters because, during Monangai's time, healthy on the Bears' roster, Swift scored a touchdown in 45% of those games. So his earlier-cited 2026 statistics, without Monangai, are very relevant.

Not only that, but Swift has been less than stellar in terms of efficiency. He is averaging 3.8 Yards per Attempt. 19 running backs in the NFL have at least 100 rushing attempts this season, and Swift ranks 16th in Yards per Attempt.

The Bears also rank 14th in EPA per Rush, down from 4th in 2025. If they push that ranking upward, Monangai would likely play a larger role. With over 60 rushing attempts this season, Monangai averages 5.4 Yards per Attempt. He also ranks 18th in PFF Rushing Grade, while Swift ranks 37th out of 47 qualified running backs.

D'Andre Swift is due to become a mid-tier RB2 in fantasy football. Meanwhile, he is playing like a top-5 running back and can still be sold in the RB1 range if you have sharpened up your negotiation skills.

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