Fantasy Football Stock Watch: Chase Brown Surges High with Joe Flacco at Quarterback
Buy, sell, or hold. These are debates that we have all season long. When a player plummets in value, you do not trade him. You rarely drop him. You hold onto him in hopes that he finds his stride, and that is the case with Chase Brown. Over his last two games, Brown has 23 Rushes for 181 Yards and 1 Touchdown. He has been efficient and great in the Flacco era. We will now reevaluate Brown as a fantasy football asset.
2025 Stats: Chase Brown
97 Rushes, 383 Yards (3.8 Yards per Carry), 2 Touchdowns
Brown has struggled mightily in his 2025 campaign. However, the tides have turned in the Flacco era. The Bengals have 71 points in their two games with Flacco. Brown is also playing a top-end running back in fantasy football, and he has not even neared his ceiling.
Similar to Burrow, Brown is playing much better with improved quarterback play. It can be suggested that Jake Browning made for the Bengals to be an easy team to gameplan. The change of scenery is creating results. Numbers don't lie.
Rest of Season Outlook
Brown was drafted as the RB11 in fantasy football. After two good weeks, he is already up to RB21. We can expect that he will continue to trend upwards.
Despite great output, Brown has just 28 total touches. We can expect that number to increase. Tahj Brooks and Samaje Perine are the other running back behind Brown, but neither should be come the starter. If this were the case, it would have happened by now. Brown has remained to be snapping 55-70% on offense, above his counterparts.
Stock Watch
With a more dynamic offense, Brown will be freed up. So long as Flacco has this passing game buzzing, we should see 15-20 touches per game for Brown. This likely is 80% rushes and 20% receptions. That is enough work to have RB1 upside, but solid RB2 value. Brown is a solidified starter on a week-to-week basis.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 9 Ranking: RB10
We are ranking Brown right around his preseason ADP. This should be expected all year long. With Burrow, he performed just at that value. With Flacco, he performing at that value. With better offense comes better output. I am very optimistic in Brown in the stretch run here.
Buy, Sell, or Hold
The case can be made that you can sell-high on Brown after two good weeks. I am not sure that this is the move to be made. What can you get for him? I fear that two weeks is not enough of a sample size to command large returns. Perhaps you can get RJ Harvey as a buy-high, or Jaylen Warren, Omarion Hampton, Zach Charbonnet? No one here stands out. They all have limited upside. Hampton, we may not see until Week 13.
Brown is trending back upwards. He has top 10 upside. Can that be said for anyone else? Unlikely, and Brown is at least performing to his upside of recent.
Hold onto Chase Brown for maximum upside.