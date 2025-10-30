Why Fantasy Football Managers Should Sell-High Trade on Jordan Addison Before His Value Drops
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has quietly delivered one of the more efficient stretches among fantasy wide receivers this season. Since debuting in Week 4, the Minnesota Vikings wideout has averaged 16.0 fantasy points per game, ranking 17th among all receivers over that span. He’s found the end zone in back-to-back games and has reached double-digit points in four straight contests.
Addison’s four-game log shows production between 11.6 and 21.8 fantasy points, highlighted by a 128-yard performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Through those four games, he’s averaging 5.25 receptions for 77.3 yards per game on 7.3 targets, while scoring two touchdowns.
That steady usage makes him appear to be a solid WR2 option heading into Week 9 against Detroit. But fantasy football is all about timing, and Addison’s value might be at its seasonal peak. Given Minnesota’s shifting quarterback situation and regression concerns, now is the ideal moment for managers to explore trade options.
Why Addison’s Fantasy Value Could Decline in the Second Half
Addison’s role, ranked No. 28 in PPR leagues by our very own Shawn Childs this week, has been buoyed by Carson Wentz’s aggressiveness and the Vikings’ high-volume passing offense during his starts. With Wentz sidelined for the year after shoulder surgery and rookie J.J. McCarthy expected to return in Week 9, that dynamic is about to change dramatically. In McCarthy’s previous starts, Minnesota ran a far more conservative offense, with a 49% situation-neutral pass rate compared to 65% with Wentz. That type of shift limits opportunities for secondary targets, particularly a No. 2 receiver like Addison.
There’s also a troubling lack of sample size between McCarthy and Addison. Addison was suspended for both games McCarthy started earlier in the year, meaning the pair has zero in-game chemistry. When McCarthy did play, Justin Jefferson’s production dipped significantly — a strong indication that the passing volume and quality of targets both suffered. If that pattern holds, Addison’s reliability will likely evaporate once his touchdown luck fades.
Fantasy football managers should also be wary of how touchdown-dependent Addison’s recent success has been. He’s scored twice on only 21 receptions, masking otherwise modest target totals. That’s especially relevant with Jefferson commanding a 29% target share and 42% of the team’s air yards, leaving limited opportunity for Addison to sustain consistent production week-to-week.
Meanwhile, Minnesota’s offensive line injuries compound the issue. Both starting tackles have battled knee and MCL issues, which could lead head coach Kevin O’Connell to rely more on quick throws and a balanced run game to protect his young quarterback. Even if Addison remains efficient, the ceiling outcomes will shrink in a system designed to limit turnovers and manage tempo.
For fantasy purposes, Addison’s trade value is at its highest right now. Addison remains talented, but with McCarthy’s return and Wentz done for the season, his supporting cast is trending down. Selling him now locks in value before the inevitable statistical correction hits.