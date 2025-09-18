Why Fantasy Football Managers Should Trade T.J Hockenson Before His Value Drops
The classic fantasy football trade advice is to buy low and sell high. Well, it’s also more realistic to remember that players can continue to sink even when their value is trending down. Buying low may just be hitching a ride on a sinking ship.
That’s the reason for this recommendation to move on from Hockenson, assuming you’re comfortable with your backup or the next-best option available on the waiver wire.
It’s a small sample size, but Hockenson has a whopping 6.7 fantasy points through two games, derived from four receptions and 27 yards on seven targets. My curiosity is piqued by how he might perform with Carson Wentz, since a quarterback change can always translate into a bigger or smaller share of targets for pass-catchers.
T.J. Hockenson Still Carries Plenty Of Trade Value
Ultimately, though, while I would’ve considered the 28-year-old tight end a sleeper entering this season, it’s often worth it to test the trade waters and see if any fantasy manager will pay full retail price for Hockenson because it’s too early to panic and settle for a discount.
Considering guys like New Orleans’ Juwan Johnson and Cleveland’s Harold Fannin Jr. might still be available via the waiver wire, it’s critical to consider an exit strategy for what your next move would be should you trade Hockenson.
Even if you receive a good return in a trade of Hockenson, narratives can turn on a dime in fantasy football. For now, we have the former Iowa Hawkeyes star slotted at No. 9 in our Week 3 tight end rankings.
Baltimore’s Mark Andrews has been even worse than Hockenson, only catching two passes for seven yards to start the season; however, we also know Lamar Jackson can erupt at any time, and Andrews could post a 50-burger at any time. For example, last season, he had only one top-12 finish at his position and no touchdowns through Week 5, then went on to secure 10 top-12 finishes and 11 touchdowns in his final dozen games.
Tight End Streaming Is Often The Answer
This is often why it’s best to stream the tight end position. With so few options being consistent each year, especially in deeper formats where the TE 13 to 16 may be starters, it’s best to more or less punt the position on draft day and stock up elsewhere.
Many managers would probably consider it a coin-flip decision between Hockenson and Zach Ertz this season, even though just a few weeks ago, the Washington Commanders tight end was a late-round flier at best.
In any case, with J.J. McCarthy sidelined for a handful of weeks and Wentz entering the starting lineup, we may see an uptick, or we may not.
Consider waiting until after Week 3, and if Hockenson underwhelms once again, it’s time to go door to door to see if there are any fantasy managers interested in some trade negotiations. Perhaps start with the team that has Mark Andrews!