Fantasy Football Wish List: Chris Olave Headlines Five NFL Trades That Need to Happen

For an NFL fan, it's always refreshing to see breaking news and wonder how it could affect the success of a fantasy team. If these trades were to happen, they would drastically change the outcomes of many fantasy leagues as owners would be figuring out ways to acquire players in order to gain advantages. These trades may not be the real deal, but if they were to mirror reality, here are some scenarios of what outcome they could present.

Breece Hall to the Cowboys: The Elite Blueprint

Trading for Hall would instantly launch him into the overall RB1 conversation. He would step into a golden opportunity, running behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. As a true three-down back who is highly dependable when healthy, Hall would provide immediate balance to a high-powered Dallas offense.

While the Cowboys run a highly efficient, high-scoring offense, they periodically struggled to finish drives last season, ranking 17th overall in red-zone efficiency with a touchdown conversion rate of 57%. Operating alongside Dak Prescott, Hall would completely unlock the team's scoring potential, making a 15-to-20 touchdown floor highly realistic.

Breece Hall is being drafted as the RB14 📈



Are you buying or passing at that price? 💰 pic.twitter.com/ow3btz1t3v — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) July 13, 2026

Prescott consistently utilizes his checkdowns and excels at executing designed screen packages for explosive playmakers. In this framework, Hall could realistically push for 75 receptions, making him entirely matchup-proof in PPR and half-PPR formats.

With Pro Bowl-caliber wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens stretching the boundary, Hall would face significantly fewer stacked boxes, leaving him to terrorize lighter defensive fronts.

George Pickens to the Los Angeles Chargers: The Missing Alpha Element

Despite holding a wealth of young talent at wide receiver with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, and Tre' Harris, the Chargers still lack a true vertical alpha. Pickens would serve as the dominant, physical perimeter receiver capable of dictating coverage on the outside.

Upon joining the Bolts, Pickens would see his fantasy profile undergo a fascinating shift from pure volume to hyper-efficiency. Stepping in as the intermediate WR1, he should easily command a 25% to 30% target share, simultaneously opening the middle of the field for McConkey and secondary options. Catching passes from Justin Herbert would drastically elevate Pickens' weekly floor. Herbert possesses the elite arm talent required to fire passes into incredibly tight windows, a trait that perfectly complements Pickens' huge catch radius. This pairing would likely yield career highs in Yards Per Reception (YPR) and catchable target rate.

George Pickens is going as the WR10 in fantasy drafts 👀



Are you IN or OUT on him at that price? 📉📈 pic.twitter.com/zbQykSkKZW — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) July 12, 2026

While he might see a dip in target volume under a run-first offensive philosophy, the trade-off is an incredibly high ceiling fueled by explosive big-play potential and deep play-action targets.

Kyle Pitts to the Cincinnati Bengals: A Historic Pairing

Throughout his career, Joe Burrow has never played alongside a Pro Bowl-caliber tight end. Inserting Pitts into the Bengals' passing attack provides a dynamic candidate capable of completely rewriting the offense's vertical passing game. A dominant threat down the seam would force defensive coordinators into an impossible bind. Pitts would enjoy a steady diet of linebackers and safeties in single coverage, freeing up Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside. Burrow has a rich history of elevating his pass-catchers, and Pitts' rare athleticism would finally be fully maximized.

Kyle Pitts Touchdowns By Year…



2021 - 1

2022 - 2

2023 - 3

2024 - 4

2025 - 5

2026 - 👀 pic.twitter.com/QrcrLeH1h3 — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) July 14, 2026

While Cincinnati has traditionally utilized tight ends like Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample as safety valves or situational targets, Pitts' wide-receiver-like traits would completely reinvent how Zac Taylor features the position. Burrow's elite ball placement would make Pitts an immediate third-down nightmare. A high-octane Bengals offense guarantees a high volume of red-zone trips, significantly elevating Pitts' scoring floor. If Chase or Higgins were to miss time, Pitts would instantly become the prime candidate for a 1,100-yard, double-digit campaign, vaulting him directly into the overall Fantasy TE1 conversation.

Chris Olave to the Kansas City Chiefs: The Ultimate Cheat Code

Pairing Patrick Mahomes with a weapon like Olave is an absolute football cheat code that would yield high rewards for fantasy owners. Mahomes immediately raises Olave's ceiling as an elite quarterback capable of hitting a true route technician who separates effortlessly at every level. Placing Olave's precise route-running into Andy Reid's offense gives Mahomes a consistent, plug-and-play boundary target who wins cleanly against man coverage outside the numbers.

With defensive coordinators forced to account for Travis Kelce down the seam and Rashee Rice underneath, Olave would consistently exploit clean, single coverage looks. While Mahomes is known for spreading the ball around, Olave's high-end talent allows him to easily command a sustained 25% target share. Backed by the Chiefs' lethal red-zone efficiency and Mahomes' deep-ball precision, Olave transcends standard wide receiver tiers to present an overall Fantasy WR1 ceiling.

Dalton Kincaid to the Los Angeles Rams: Strategic Deployment

No offensive mastermind is better equipped to unlock Kincaid's true fantasy value than Sean McVay. By heavily utilizing multi-tight-end formations and pre-snap motion, McVay could deploy Kincaid in a multitude of highly creative, high-impact roles. While Kincaid is not at his best when functioning as a traditional inline blocker, he becomes a physical nightmare when detached from the formation or lined up in the slot. McVay's system excels at creating easy completions via play-action and motion, schematic concepts where Kincaid thoroughly thrived during his tenure with the Buffalo Bills.

The primary beneficiaries of Kincaid landing in Los Angeles would be fantasy owners and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The reigning-NFL MVP would inherit a highly dependable, elite middle-of-the-field target to anchor the intermediate passing game. In return, Kincaid's individual fantasy profile would receive a substantial boost. He would benefit directly from elevated route participation rates and the luxury of being featured as a primary option within the hierarchy of the offense.