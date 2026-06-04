How a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Miami Would Impact Fantasy Basketball

The rumors on Giannis Antetokounmpo have been strong for months upon months. In that, they seem to be stronger than ever as we approach the 2026 NBA offseason. The Heat are reportedly very interested in making the deal, as Pat Riley is reportedly pushing for a new era of contending Heat basketball. So, what would that deal look like?

Fantasy Basketball Impact

A move by Giannis to Miami might be more of a lateral move in terms of fantasy basketball value. It can be viewed as putting Giannis on a better team, but is that actually correct? In getting Giannis, the Heat will give up a lot, including Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The new depth chart that we project would put Giannis as the team's primary scorer, complemented by Bam Adebayo down low. He will then get Norman Powell as a dynamic scoring guard along with a bunch of young, growing players, including Kasparas Jakucionis, Pelle Larsson, and Simone Fontecchio.

As compared to the Bucks, Giannis has been working with Ryan Rollins, Kevin Porter Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner. The weapons for the 'Greek Freak' have not been up to par, and despite the Heat parting ways with key starters, they will offer better basketball and depth, resulting in better play, also under a better coach, that is, Eric Spoelstra.

At his best, Giannis can be a top-3 player in fantasy basketball. If he got traded in this specific deal, Giannis is more likely ranked as the 5th-to-10th best player in fantasy basketball and a bit better in upside as compared to remaining on the Bucks.

Mock Trade Details

Heat Get:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Get:

Tyler Herro

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kel'el Ware

2027 1st Round Draft Pick

2029 1st Round Draft Pick

Why the Heat Accept the Trade

Reports out of Miami suggest that Pat Riley is gunning for a big move this offseason. The team will not rebuild over multiple seasons; they want to make a splash and contend right away. The best way to do that is to trade for a superstar that is on the market: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Heat will spare no expense to win now. Giannis commands the returns, as seen above, and if the Heat really wants to make such a move, this is how it shall look. They gamble on a top-5 player at the expense of multiple top-50 quality assets.

Why the Bucks Accept the Trade

It has become clear that Giannis wants out of Milwaukee. Their era is over, and the team missed the playoffs in 2026. A smart move is to get as many future assets as possible. Milwaukee is not a destination that will attract big stars in free agency. This move is the best thing that the Bucks can do.

Giannis may be gone, but the team maintains good play via Herro and Jaquez. Ware is a going rim protector to pair with Myles Turner. Further surges to offense will be present via Rollins and the two 1st round draft picks coming their way.

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