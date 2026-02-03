How The Cleveland Cavaliers-Sacramento Kings Trade Shakes Up Fantasy Basketball

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struck their first deal ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, adding Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroeder in a three-team deal, which sent De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings. With the deal, Cleveland shed nearly $50 million in salary and luxury tax, setting them up for further deals during the offseason.

Monitoring the full details of the trade, Cleveland received Ellis and Schroder, Sacramento brought in Hunter, and the Chicago Bulls added Dario Saric and two second-round picks. The move will certainly affect the short-term landscape of fantasy basketball, where each of the three highlighted players will suit up in vastly different situations.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, sources tell ESPN. The three-team deal includes the Chicago Bulls acquiring Kings forward Dario Saric and two future second-round picks. pic.twitter.com/Hoc6bP0hhj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

Hunter has appeared in 43 games so far this season, averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. His shooting woes and defensive struggles led to Cleveland’s efforts to trade him. Despite his regression from a production standpoint, he remains an integral contributor for fantasy managers, and could post greater efficiency in Sacramento.

On the other hand, Schroder will fill a massive need for Cleveland as a consistent backup playmaker, averaging 12.8 points and 5.8 assists over 40 games this season. Ellis will provide 3-and-D production from the backcourt, averaging 5.6 points and 1.6 stocks per game thus far.

With all three players set to make their respective debuts with their new teams, let’s look at how this trade will affect the immediate outlook of fantasy basketball:

De’Andre Hunter Primed For Expanded Role With Kings, Schroder, Ellis Offer Cavaliers Greater Depth

Jan 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at Rocket Arena. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Hunter will arguably notice the greatest difference in fantasy production of any player in this deal. The star wing will take on a far greater role on the offensive end with the Kings, which could help him find his stride and overcome inefficient shooting splits through the first half of the season.

He’ll shoulder expanded volume on the offensive end, potentially bolstering his scoring and assist production. On the other hand, his rebounding and defensive production project to remain largely similar, though a greater role could significantly bolster his fantasy basketball stock for the remainder of the season.

Schroder will fill in for an injured Darius Garland, which will bolster his short-term fantasy outlook. Upon Garland’s return, the former No. 17 overall pick will be reduced to a backup guard role, though his production throughout the season should present optimism among fantasy managers.

A change in scenery could help Schroder improve upon his inconsistent shooting splits, which could leave a noticeable mark on his fantasy production throughout the second half of the season.

