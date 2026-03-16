New York Jets Stun Fantasy Football Owners in Potential Breece Hall Trade Scenario

Will the Jets make any more big trades ahead of the 2026 season? It is certainly possible at the rate that they are going, having dealt Justin Fields to the Chiefs on Monday morning. Breece Hall is a name that was speculated to leave town quite a bit. As the Jets franchise tagged Hall, it is very unlikely he will be dealt, but the window does remain open. If the Jets struggle in the season, Hall can be a deadline mover. This is a mock trade where Hall goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football Impact

Hall is currently in a subpar situation with the New York Jets. Their offensive line looks good in 2026, but they could also be bad. Hall is currently a low-end RB1 on the Jets; with any other team, he can easily rise to become a mid-RB1 (RB5-8).

The Steelers will be a moderate rushing team in 2026, with Brian Angelichio calling plays. In this trade, the Steelers send off Jaylen Warren, thus making Hall the RB1, backed up by Rico Dowdle. Hall may lose a bit of volume, but he would go up in efficiency with a better run block ahead of him. Ultimately, the trade changes little in Hall's fantasy football outlook.

In New York, the Jets gain Warren to split RB1 duty with Braelon Allen. Both running backs become volatile in expected output, and thus their rank as Flex plays with RB2 upside.

Mock Trade Details

Steelers Get:

RB, Breece Hall

Jets Get:

RB, Jaylen Warren

2026 2nd Round Pick

2027 5th Round Pick

Why the Steelers Accept the Trade

The Steelers are not far from being an elite NFL team. Their defense is among the best in the NFL as their offense has a pathway to excellence. Warren has been solid, but he is not a world-beater. The Steelers add Dowdle, but he is not a workhorse back either. By adding Hall, the Steelers gain an All-Pro caliber rusher of the ball, which goes a long way.

What the Steelers will do here is trade and sign Hall to a long-term deal. They have the 17th-most cap space at about $27 million, and by dealing Warren, they shed $7 million to open up room for their preferred back in Hall. Ultimately, the Jets may struggle to make this contract happen while the Steelers get it done.

Why the Jets Accept the Trade

It is vital to note that in this scenario, Hall is not dealt with immediately. This deal is likely to happen close to the season, if not in it. The Jets will shed Hall, despite not wanting to, to free up cap space and move in another direction with Warren and Allen as a cheap, promising young running back. Fans have called on Allen at times for being debatably better than Hall at Allen's peak.

The trade frees up potential expenses, gains the team a second-round pick, and replaces Hall with a plug-and-play option in Warren, thus creating a stellar 1-2 punch.

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