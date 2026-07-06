3 Landing Spots for Joe Ryan: Where is His Fantasy Baseball Ceiling the Highest?

Joe Ryan is heavily rumored to be traded by the Minnesota Twins before the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. To where and when, we do not yet know. What we do know is that he has a market, and wherever he goes, there will be an impact. Should fantasy baseball managers desire a departure or stay with the Twins? That is a question we will help answer in exploring Ryan's top 3 landing spots if dealt.

Tampa Bay Rays

The team that originally started up Ryan's career is said to be in the market to bring him home. The Rays are 52-35, as of July 6, and 1st in the AL East. The Twins, on the other hand, are 44-47 and willing to make a deal if Ryan nets the right returns.

The most impactful statistic to guide Ryan's fantasy baseball is a team's ability to hit, ranking 6th with the Twins in MLB Offensive Rating and 10th with the Yankees. The upgrade is mere, but noteworthy. Ryan is currently the SP12 in fantasy baseball, but he could rise to be a top-10 asset if moved to Tampa Bay. His record is only 6-5, and he is likely to see better days here.

San Diego Padres

They are in the light market for Tarik Skubal. However, that market will see a ton of volume, given that the top teams are involved, most notably the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres can use another arm to aid their depleted starting rotation. They lack any X-factor ace, as it is, where Michael King holds the current title.

The Padres have surprisingly struggled mightily on offense. They rank as the 27th-best team in MLB in Offensive Rating. Ryan is going to fall in fantasy baseball if dealt to San Diego. The good news, however, is that his long-term dynasty upside can be higher. The Padres spend money and are always quite competitive. Their 44-45 record for the season is a bit of an anomaly. He would not be a sell candidate, despite the unhappiness such a deal may bring.

Atlanta Braves

If the Braves got their hands on Joe Ryan, the MLB might become a bit scared. The Braves have the best chance on paper to defeat the Dodgers in a playoff series. They also are willing to spend money and sign Ryan, who is still under team control through 2027 and not needing a contract right away, although surely asking for one.

The Braves rank 19th in Offensive Rating. On any given night, they have enough talent to play like the best offense in baseball. Such a move for Ryan would not dock his fantasy baseball ranking at all. The Braves are 52-36 as of July 6, and Ryan would have many chances to win.

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