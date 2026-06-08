Kyrie Irving Poised For Premier Fantasy Comeback With Mock Trade To Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the season and is expected to receive plenty of interest in the trade market amongst contending clubs this offseason. He missed the entirety of the Dallas Mavericks’ 2025-26 campaign while recovering from a Torn ACL, but will be back on the court for the 2026-27 season.

The Mavericks are looking to build around their Rookie of the Year in Cooper Flagg over the long term, with Irving emerging as a candidate to be moved as he prepares for his 15th season in the league. There is a solid market for Irving among playoff teams looking to add a reliable No.2 option alongside a superstar player.

Early in the offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been linked to Irving in the trade market, one of the likeliest teams to move for the veteran guard. After back-to-back trips to the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves were dismantled in six games by the eventual WCF Champion San Antonio Spurs during this postseason, raising questions regarding the roster’s outlook in a crowded West.

For a team looking to finally get over the hump, Irving could present an ideal trade target to pair alongside Anthony Edwards and co. in Minnesota. Let’s look at a mock trade that sees Irving join Edwards on the Timberwolves.

Kyrie Irving Mock Trade To Timberwolves & Its Impact On Fantasy Basketball

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) look for the loose ball during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks receive Julius Randle, Joan Beringer, Terrence Shannon Jr., 2026 first-round pick (No. 28 overall)

Minnesota Timberwolves receive Kyrie Irving

In the proposed deal, the Mavericks deal Irving to Minnesota for a package centered around Julius Randle. Joan Beringer and Terrence Shannon Jr. are likely more enticing draws for Dallas, as new general manager Mike Schmitz looks to round out a young roster to compete and mesh alongside Flagg. The No. 28 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft also gives the Mavericks an additional prospect in the later part of the first round.

Randle has become the odd man out in Minnesota after a turbulent performance during the team’s shortened postseason run, with players like Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels outperforming him with greater efficiency. The Timberwolves will flip the three-time All-Star and several other assets for Irving, pairing Edwards with another bona fide playoff assassin.

From a fantasy basketball perspective, there’s season to believe a move to Minnesota could bolster Irving’s outlook aside from the team’s obvious title hopes. I’d expect his scoring output to look similar to his 2024-25 campaign, where he averaged 24.7 points per game. Monitoring other potential trends, I’d also expect Irving to improve on his 4.6 assists from his latest campaign. He’ll take on a significant role in the Timberwolves’ offense, which could help him find open looks for Edwards off the ball. Though lingering, nagging injuries have always been a concern for the future Hall of Famer, there’s reason to believe in legitimate top-10 production at the position throughout the fantasy season from Irving in 2026-27.

Why The Mavericks Make The Trade

Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At this stage of their rebuild post-Luka Doncic, there’s minimal upside in retaining Irving for the Mavericks. Entering his 15th season, Dallas is in no place to contend for a championship, and will instead likely look to capitalize on his value coming off an ACL tear. While the team’s long-term plans likely don’t include Randle, Beringer and Shannon are potential big-picture contributors for a young Mavericks squad that will earn its stripes over the next few years.

Why The Timberwolves Make The Trade

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) hugs Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) after the game at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves are in win-now mode and looking to add a reliable No. 2 option alongside Edwards after Randle’s inefficient performance during the playoffs. Minnesota has been named a favorite to land Irving, and can be comfortable with the return they’re presenting to Dallas. It could be hesitant to part with Shannon, who offered valuable production during the postseason, but the upside in bringing in a player of Irving’s caliber is undeniable, especially in the playoffs.

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