Luis Arraez Latest Landing Spots: How Might These Teams Phase His Fantasy Value?

The MLB trade deadline is nearly 3 weeks away. Trades will happen, teams will crumble, and, at that point, other teams will surge into a World Series run. Which side are you on? Well, hopefully the good one. Perhaps also, the one that gets Luis Arraez, who is the hottest commodity outside of Tarik Skubal. Here are the current most likely landing spots for the All-Star.

Tampa Bay Rays

Fantasy Baseball Outcome: Slight Rise

They are willing to grab Arraez in a season in which they can steal a World Series. The Rays play small ball, and they do it well, with a record near .600.

In Tampa Bay, Arraez would be an upgrade in fantasy baseball. They rank 7th in Offensive Rating, whereas the Giants are 15th—the team slugging average, ranking 13th in MLB compared to the Giants at 5th. Tropicana Field is the 10th-easiest in Park Factor, as compared to Oracle Park ranking 15th.

Most importantly, the Rays are trying to make a run down the stretch. The Giants may be considering a season lost, as they are 10.5 games outside of the Wild Card as of July 16.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Fantasy Baseball Outcome: Big Surge

Arraez would have the likelihood of replacing Tommy Edman at 2nd base. He will also move into the top-5 of the Dodgers lineup and likely the top-3. Arraez ranks 24th in the MLB in on-base percentage. The only Dodgers' better are Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

The opportunity will be endless for an everyday player like Arraez. The Dodgers, as a team, rank 1st in Offense Rating. They are 2nd in Slugging Percentage, which will help drive in Arraez. Dodger Stadium is the 4th-easiest in Park Factor.

Texas Rangers

Fantasy Baseball Outcome: Neutral

The Rangers are the most fair-weather of the top-3 landing spots. The team ranks 12th in Offensive Rating and 16th in Slugging Percentage. Globe Life Field is the 2nd-hardest stadium for hitters in Park Factor.

Arraez would be able to play wherever the Rangers desire. He can play first, second, or third base. He can even DH, if need be. The lineup is stagnant, ultimately with little upside. They are who they are, playing baseball with Brandon Nimmo, Wyatt Langford, and Joc Pederson, among others.

The good thing for Arraez is that the Rangers will try to play hard baseball, unlike the Giants. They lead the AL West and would be in the Wild Card if surpassed for the pennant by the Houston Astros.

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