Michael Wacha's Top 3 Landing Spots: Where is His Fantasy Baseball Ranking Highest?

Is Michael Wacha going to be traded by the Kansas City Royals? It certainly sounds like it will be attempted. The 35-year-old starting pitcher has a 3.45 ERA on the season and can provide a surge to a rotation eyeing a World Series. Where might his services be best fitted? Let's dissect.

New York Yankees

The Yankees have a 4-man rotation going right now as they await the returns of Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. When those starters return, the Yankees will be just fine. Nonetheless, they can add Wacha, who can flex to the bullpen if need be, although a bullpen move would be more likely for Will Warren.

The value controlled not by the pitcher would come from the run and bullpen support. As for the Yankees, they are 5th in the MLB in offensive rating and 6th in bullpen WAR. Wacha, who is the SP27 in fantasy baseball, could see a rise when active in the rotation. He will face risk if such a move happens, given the depth at the position.

Toronto Blue Jays

ESPN's David Schoenfield lists the Blue Jays' most necessary trade deadline move as JaylonJays for Wacha. Their season is not yet dead with a 43-49 record and 3.5 games out of the AL Wild Card as of July 8. Wacha would provide veteran stability to a rotation that ranks 15th in starting pitching WAR.

In a move to Toronto, Wacha would not gain any more run support. The Royals are 20th in offensive rating while the Blue Jays are 26th. They will support him much more in the bullpen, where the Royals are worst in the MLB and the Blue Jays are 9th-best. His ranking will rise, but not by a ton.

San Diego Padres

The Padres are a team willing to add a trustworthy starter, as they are 46-45 amid a playoff push. The Padres are likely to get Tarik Skubal, who may be dealt by the August 3 deadline. Wacha would be plenty enough, deepening a playoff-caliber rotation.

The Padres rank 28th in offensive rating, which does not help Wacha. However, they have the MLB's best bullpen. That may trump the bad offense, and Wacha's fantasy baseball ranking will rise just a tad. The Padres, though struggling to hit the ball, have upside in their array of players.

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