Willson Contreras Landing Spots: Fantasy Baseball Owners Eye Up Longshot NL East Home

Assets depreciate over time. A success story lacks little value when he has met his ceiling. That regards the Red Sox first baseman, Willson Contreras. He is playing to All-Star caliber, but the Red Sox are 4.0 games out of the AL Wild Card and are widely expected to miss the postseason. In such a scenario, he is expendable, and thus, the Red Sox are expected to come close to a trade, if not actually make one by the August 3 deadline. Where do fantasy managers wish him to go?

Seattle Mariners

Contreras has a no-trade clause, which will make this process difficult. Surely, he will demand to play for a contender. The Mariners are a contender. They lead the AL West with the 3rd-best record in the league.

The All-Star will cut into the work of Josh Naylor (1B) and Dominic Canzone (DH). The power-hitter's value comes from driving in runs and playing in the most batter-friendly parks.

Seattle ranks 22nd in on-base percentage. In park factor, Seattle ranks as the toughest for hitters. The Mariners are not the ideal landing spot for Contreras, and they have a contentious depth chart.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians can use their big power in the heart of their lineup to defeat the White Sox for the AL Central pennant. As they are rumored to be a prime candidate for Contreras, the discussion is warranted.

The Guardians rank 23rd in on-base percentage in the MLB. They rank 25th in offense rating and 21st in park factor. A move for Contreras aids their weaknesses, but doesn't boost his fantasy baseball ceiling. He will fall in his ranking.

Philadelphia Phillies

The 51-41 Phillies would be attractive enough for Contreras to waive his no-trade clause. They are a perennial contender, willing to spend money, in a bigger market. The only issue is that of Bryce Harper. He would have to move to the outfield, but the Phillies may be okay with doing that. First base is a recent development in Harper's career; he has mostly played in the outfield.

The Phillies have struggled in 2026. They rank 28th in on-base percentage and 22nd in offensive rating. Citizens Bank Park, however, is 8th in park factor. They still have tremendous upside, with a lineup featuring Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and All-Star Brandon Marsh. The fantasy value of Contreras likely remains stagnant with moderate upside to run up over the second half.

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