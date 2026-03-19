As the NBA offseason approaches, the rumors continue to swirl that LeBron James' time with the Lakers is coming to an end. As fans wonder whether he will retire, his status remains unknown. The thought is that James is more likely than not to return to an NBA court in 2026-27. With his return may come a new destination. Here are the top three teams, as well as their beloved fantasy basketball projections for the potential new-look rosters.

Cleveland Cavaliers

At this point, the Cavaliers are unlikely to retain James, as they made a huge splash for James Harden. However, if you are in the head of LeBron, Cleveland is the one other place that is like home to the veteran. James played several years in Cleveland; he is entrenched in the city, and they can quickly win a title with that roster plus James.

If James joined the Cavaliers, he would not be the high-usage player he has been throughout his career. We may find James playing to 20-25% of the work while Harden owns the majority, supported by Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. James may even see reduced minutes as an X-factor 6th man.

New York Knicks

Another destination that may fit is a big city, such as New York. Family is very important to James. Being in New York is far from Los Angeles, but it is very easy to travel by private jet. On the other hand, his family may have no issue spending part of the year living in New York. As for the team, the Knicks are absolutely title contenders as James adds one more legendary franchise to his jersey collection.

James would enter the mix in New York, but this will still be the Jalen Brunson show. The usage rate for a player like LeBron may vary, but he will start as fill in for Mikal Bridges; a player in which fans have become unhappy due to awith whom, awith whom, a lacwith whom, a fill-in of elite play for the price paid. He will largely be the second item on the perimeter, feeding Towns down low. It can very easily work with Mike Brown, James' former coach from 2005 to 2010.

San Antonio Spurs

Much less likely than the first two options sit the San Antonio Spurs. They are a quick flight away from Los Angeles, plus a much easier ring-grab. James will mix in a more passive role side-by-side with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aron Fox. The question is whether James wants to play for Mitch Johnson, a new coach. At least in New York, LeBron is familiar with Mike Brown.

The move would be a high-probability title grab, moving the Spurs to potential NBA title favorites. In fantasy basketball, James would have volatility as he would only notably affect Castle and Fox, not so much Wembanyama, and perhaps favor him in high-IQ assisting ability.

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