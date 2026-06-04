Freddy Peralta's Fantasy Baseball Stock Climbs in this Chicago Cubs Trade Scenario

The New York Mets have been aiming for a comeback after their brutal start to the season. Now in June, the team is well below .500 in record, and in an effort to save their season, David Stearns may be forced to make some controversial moves. The most highly rumored of those? Freddy Peralta.

Peralta is off to a nice start, but not quite a dominant one to begin 2026. He has a 3.63 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. Nonetheless, the talent is there enough for a contending team to deal for the veteran arm. In this mock trade scenario, he goes to his most highly rumored destination: the Chicago Cubs.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

What really matters when a pitcher is dealt? His arm shall not be affected. What can affect his stats is the team's fielding and batting, thus helping the man achieve more wins.

The good news in this deal: the Cubs rank 1st in the MLB in defensive rating (+24.6). In fact, they are far better than anyone else, with the Dodgers being in 2nd (+19.1) and only 6 teams at +10.0 or higher.

In contrast, Peralta's Mets rank 17th in defensive rating at -1.2. The upgrade in defense may not be a massive factor, but it would help Peralta's upside across key statistics.

The next factor is that of hitting. The Cubs are in a unique situation. They rank 6th in offensive rating as a team, but they are on the ultimate slide right now, with 14 runs over their last 6 games, as of June 4. The team will be expected to bounce back and remain a top-10 offense in the MLB. With the Mets 29th in MLB, this is another factor that would aid Peralta in the win category.

Peralta currently ranks around SP40 in fantasy baseball. If he were indeed dealt to Chicago, he could rise closer to SP30. A buy-low is not a terrible idea, as a trade can increase his value, and if the Mets keep him, they should also logically get better once their big injuries are sorted out. Francisco Alvarez and Francisco Lindor are due back within the next 2 weeks, or so.

Mock Trade Details

Cubs Get:

SP, Freddy Peralta

Mets Get:

C/1B, Moises Ballesteros

SP Prospect, Brody McCullough

OF, Jonathan Long

Why the Cubs Accept the Trade

The Cubs are a contending MLB team that has endured injuries to their pitching rotation. Cade Horton is out indefinitely, as are Justin Steele and Matthew Boyd, who remain on the IL due to knee surgery.

On the current depth chart, the Cubs list a 4-man starting rotation. They can use a veteran, trustworthy arm, and Peralta provided just that with key playoff experience as a bonus.

Why the Mets Accept the Trade

Between Peralta's expiring contract and a strugglesome year for the Mets, they may cut ties with their pitcher while they can. The deal can return the Mets something of value at low risk that is for the long term.

Ballesteros is a former No. 1 prospect in the Cubs' farm system. He can stretch to play DH when Alvarez is starting at catcher. They also attain an aspiring 1st baseman in Long, who the Mets desperately need to play the position. Mark Vientos is not the answer, both in the field and with his bat. Long is in Triple-A, but is due to come up soon as a top-20 Cubs prospect.

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