Lars Nootbaar Improves for Fantasy Baseball Stockholders in this Potential Trade

The Cardinals remain in the rumor mill regarding trades to be made. Lars Nootbaar is among the top players to be dealt. He is dealing with an injury on another 6-8 week timeline, but that does not render Nootbaar useless. A team will surely make a deal for a very useful, veteran bat in Nootbaar to fuel a contending run. One team fitted for that deal may be the Houston Astros. We project how that could look.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Nootbaar is a low-end outfield bat, but one that should be owned. He is a mid-.200's batter with 10 stolen base ability, and a >.750 OPS. Nootbaar will hit 12-18 home runs, drive in >50 RBIs. He will not win you a fantasy baseball league, but the depth he provides is very reliable when needed.

By joining the Astros, the valuation of Nootbaar can only rise. He would join a much better lineup and a better team overall. Thus, his scoring ability goes up. Nonetheless, we worry little about a trade for Nootbaar as the world does not shift all that much.

Mock Trade Details

Astros Get:

OF, Lars Nootbaar

Cardinals Get:

OF Prospect (AA), Jacob Melton

RP, AJ Blubaugh

2027 Supplemental Round Pick

Why the Astros Accept the Trade

The Astros traded for Joey Loperfido to be their left fielder this past February. The move was a gamble on his upside in tandem with filling a gap. Loperfido batted .333 in 2025, despite a lower sample size. So far, he bats .276 in 2026. That is great, but he is still volatile, and by adding Nootbaar, the Astros will upgrade the position in the grand scheme of expectations, plus the depth goes a very long way.

The Cardinals will not demand too much for Nootbaar. To get a veteran bat with great on-base ability is a move worth making. The Astros are not World Series favorites, but they can absolutely get another title if the stars align. Nootbaar would add crucial depth that a team with such goals will need.

Why the Cardinals Accept the Trade

Nootbaar is injured, and while the Cardinals are looking to a 3-year plan, Nootbaar will not align with it. He had one more year of team control. The Cardinals are playing fine without Nootbaar, with depth to fill his loss. By the time Nootbaar returns (6-8 weeks), the season could be half-lost anyway. The team might as well deal with Nootbaar if an offer comes in.

The assets attained by the Cardinals are not otherworldly, but they have potential. Better yet, they remain under the team's control for longer. Replace a diminishing asset in Nootbaar with a gamble for high, long-term upside plus depth via Melton and Blubaugh.

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