Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers and 4 Other Trades Fantasy Baseball Owners Wish to Happen

The MLB Trade Deadline is approaching on August 3. The closer to the date we get, the more rumors will intensify about any blockbuster trades that may ensue. As we at Fantasy Sports On SI cover fantasy baseball, these are the trades we most desire to help players meet their upside in the second half of the season.

Aroldis Chapman to Los Angeles Dodgers

Despite his age, Chapman is still an elite closer. In 20 games, Chapman has a 0.46 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. He needs a better team to increase the number of saves he can accumulate. The Dodgers are the MLB's far-best team, and they can provide just what we need. The Dodgers lack an X-factor closer, fielding Tanner Scott amid the injury of Edwin Diaz.

Joe Ryan to Chicago Cubs

The Cubs will offer the highest upside for Ryan, aside from the Dodgers, who appear less likely given their arsenal of guys already on the team. The Cubs are the 8th-best offense in the MLB, and with more run support comes more wins and high-leverage pitching for Ryan. The Twins rank just 19th in offensive rating and are well below .500 for record. Ryan is a dark horse Cy Young candidate in the AL at the very moment.

Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles Dodgers

The pure baseball fan probably does not wish to see this happen. The fantasy baseball owner may very well love to see this happen. The blockbuster trade is as big as any that may come in the MLB. If Skubal actually went to the Dodgers, you would have the MLB's best pitcher on the best team that includes the best hitting out there. Yes, it helps him a lot.

Fernando Tatis Jr. to New York Yankees

The Padres are unlikely to trade Tatis Jr., but it is not impossible. Tatis Jr. is 9% likely to be dealt in 2026, per Kalshi. If it ever did happen, it would have to be in partnership with a wealthy team that is ready to pay a high price. The Yankees fit that bill. While the Padres are the 2nd-worst-hitting team in 2026, the Yankees are among the best. A natural upgrade is to happen, especially in a much easier home run hitting ballpark.

Luis Arraez to New York Yankees

The Yankees are increasingly likely to get rid of Jazz Chisholm Jr., and at shortstop, fans are just about done with Anthony Volpe. The Yankees would welcome Arraez if the price is right. He is certainly being floated on the market as the Giants are struggling mightily and may require a rebuild of sorts.

Arraez has been, and still is, a top-3 contact hitter in the MLB. He needs more support when Arraez gets on base (which is often). The Yankees will fit that bill and bring Arraez's offense to new heights.

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