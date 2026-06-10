How a Taylor Ward Trade to Phillies Can Boost Kyle Schwarber's Fantasy Baseball Value

At some point in time, the Baltimore Orioles will have to recognize reality. That is that the team is a handful of games under .500 and double-digit games out of the AL East pennant race. The season is not over until it is truly over, but vibes are falling off in Baltimore. As failures grow, a focus on the future becomes increasingly important.

The Orioles traded with the Angels for Taylor Ward this past offseason. He is batting over .260 with an OBP over .750, and the returns have been as hoped. Nonetheless, he is not a groundbreaker nor a vital asset to the Orioles' future. On a contract that expires after this season, Ward can be dealt off for future assets while the receiving team chases a World Series.

In this mock trade scenario, Ward heads to the Philadelphia Phillies as the rumors continue to grow in that direction.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

If Ward became a Phillie, he would logically be batting leadoff. That role is served by Kyle Schwarber and his .354 on-base percentage. However, Ward will trump him with his elite .403 on-base percentage.

Schwarber will move back in the lineup and actually see more home runs and RBI opportunities in higher leverage situations. He benefits uniquely.

As for Ward specifically, he would take a hit in fantasy baseball value. What matters for him is his supporting cast of bats. The Phillies are lacking at that, rating 26th in offensive rating, per Fangraphs. The Orioles rank in the top-10. He will see reduced chances to be driven in by the bats behind him in the lineup. Nonetheless, his bat-on-ball ability will remain as good as he wills it.

Mock Trade Details

Phillies Get:

OF, Taylor Ward

Orioles Get:

INF, Aroon Escobar

P, Seth Johnson

Why the Phillies Say Yes

Despite batting struggles, the Phillies are very much in the playoff race. Despite being 9 games outside of the NL East lead, they are in the NL Wild Card picture at the moment.

Any improvement to the Phillies lineup will help them reach heights come October. Ward bolsters the front-end of their lineup with elite on-base ability. It is also done at a low cost for a rental via Ward.

Why the Orioles Say Yes

If the Orioles decide to quit the season early, Ward is their prime trade candidate to get future assets. In this deal, they do just that as the rumors become reality. Ward's deal is a 1-year, $12.75 million deal.

In doing this deal, the Orioles will get a young, up-and-coming infield star, Escobar. The 21-year-old is 4th in the Phillies farm system, playing in Double-A.

Johnson will then add a quality depth piece of an arm to the Orioles' injured pitching depth chart— nothing more, but good enough to fill a need.

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