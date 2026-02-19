MLB Mock Trade: Athletics Link Luis Severino with his Old Team for Prospect Package

Luis Severino seems like he has been in the MLB for ages. However, he is only 31 years old and is still a solid starter in the league. Severino is currently signed to a 4-year contract that has him paid over $20 million per year through 2027. This is uncommon for the Athletics to do, but they did it with Severino. If the Athletics go on to struggle this season, they may look to move on from Severino. A team in the mix for him? How about his old New York Yankees. This is how that might look.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

If Severino joins the Yankees, it would occur midseason. If the Yankees make this trade, it will likely be because they have been hampered by injuries or because poor play by Will Warren or Ryan Weathers has occurred. That will put Severino into their starting rotation.

It has been suggested that Severino could be moved to a bullpen if tradedthe. In this scenario, that does not happen. Nor is it very reasonable. Severino is a 31-year-old viable arm for a contending club. Ultimately, Severino's fantasy baseball value will remain as perceived with the Athletics.

Mock Trade Details

Yankees Get: Luis Severino

Athletics Get: Three Future Prospects

Why the Yankees Say Yes

In this hypothetical, the Yankees have made this deal mid-season. Even now, their back-end rotation is optimistic rather than solidified. Calling someone like Severino could very well fix problems that may keep the Yankees out of contention.

The one issue that will loom large is that of Severino's contract. The Yankees may not wish to pay for this in full, which is over $20 million. The Athletics will have to retain some of his contract, likely 25-50%. If they are willing, the Yankees will be increasingly likely to say yes.

Why the Athletics Say Yes

The Athletics are hopeful to contend this year. However, if history tells us anything, they will not. As of now, their win total Over/Under is set at 75.5. That has them as a longshot to make the playoffs. In turn, they would look to trading Severino away and retaining future assets as a much cheaper dollar amount.

The team has said that money is not an issue with Severino. That means that they may be willing to retain salary if the returns are adequate. In this case, they gain prospects with high-upside down the line. This may be satisfactory for a pitcher on the backend of his career.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: