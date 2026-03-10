MLB Mock Trade: Blue Jays Deal Jose Berrios to the Cardinals; Paves Way for Prospects

The Toronto Blue Jays very likely have the most crowded pitching rotation in the entire MLB. They currently project a six-man rotation, rounded out by promising rookie, Trey Yesavage. When checking up on Triple-A Buffalo, the Blue Jays also control four top-12 pitching prospects in their organization. The team has flexibility, and for that reason, we will project this mock trade in which Jose Berrios is headed to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The Blue Jays plan to repeat as a World Series contender in 2026. That means that wins will be for the taking when it comes to the pitching position. This will favor the likes of Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage, and their three most fantasy-viable options. A young pitcher, Yesavage will definitely be a high-upside option in the late rounds of fantasy baseball drafts.

Berrios will be the loser in this deal. He will slot right into the top half of the Cardinals'top half rotation. However, the Cardinals are expected to be a mediocre MLB team in 2026. Being worse than the Blue Jays, Berrios loses key support for wins and momentum.

Mock Trade Details

Blue Jays Get:

OF, Jordan Walker

SP, Michael McGreevy

2026 Round B Pick

Cardinals Get:

SP, Jose Berrios

Why the Blue Jays Accept the Trade

Berrios commands $19 million in 2026, plus another $24 million per year in 2027 and 2028. The Blue Jays simply do not need Berrios to succeed. As stated, the team has a six-man working rotation where Berrios is middling in that pack. On top of this, they have multiple premier Triple-A pitchers slated to debut sooner rather than later.

In making this trade, the Blue Jays shed money and gain a solid, deeper insurance arm in McGreevy. The Blue Jays go on to also add Jordan Walker as a reliable bench bat. Walker is not an all-world hitter, but he has those crucial 'moneyball' type strengths that can be pinch-hitted to the advantage of the situation. Walker is in the top-10th percentile of MLB batters in exit velocity and bat speed. If they need an extra base hit or just plain power, they have got it.

Why the Cardinals Accept the Trade

The Cardinals are not supposed to be very good in 2026, but they can strive for stability and upside. By adding Berrios, they do shed their No. 4 pitcher, but for a No. 2 pitcher in upside. Berrios has 180+ innings of upside, and that will go a long way toward adding stability and taking the load off the bullpen.

Berrios also fits the core values of the Cardinals organization. They will not be a team to tank; the Cardinals are a historically elite franchise that will ensure that they field competitive baseball. Berrios is another veteran who fills gaps that the team lost, primarily in Miles Mikolas. Better yet, if Berrios thrives, he becomes a trade piece if the Cardinals struggle and so desire to look to 2027.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: