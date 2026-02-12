MLB Mock Trade: Cincinnati Reds Part Ways with Hunter Greene, Heads to Orioles

The trade rumors will linger on all the way until the MLB trade deadline this summer. We can see anything happen, and anyone is available if the price is right. We have seen surprises across many leagues for many years. One high commodity on the market may be that of Hunter Greene. Commanding quite a bit of money, a higher-paid team could look to absorb that money and let the Reds moneyball it. In this mock trade, Green becomes a Baltimore Orioles ace.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

When it comes to pitchers in fantasy baseball, nothing will change all that much. They are one man, on the mound, dealing. Greene in Baltimore would be their ace just as much as he is the Reds' ace. He will pitch just as many innings, and he will maintain his status as a high-end fantasy baseball starting pitcher.

If anyone is affected, it may be someone who earns the boot for the rotation. As per Fangraphs projected depth chart, this could be Zach Eflin. However, the Orioles do project a six-man rotation, and this deal would more likely keep it that way.

Mock Trade Details

Orioles Get:



Hunter Greene

Reds Get:



Dean Kremer

3 Top-20 Prospects

Why the Orioles Say Yes

The Orioles can absorb the contract of Greene. They have a current payroll of $201 million and would likely be willing to take on additional money. Under this contract, Greene is to receive $8.3 million in 2026. He will then make $15.3 million in 2027, $16.3 million in 2028, and $21 million if his 2029 club option is exercised.

Baltimore really wants to see their team great again. They have a deep rotation, but it's not very good. It is all mid-tier starters from Trevor Rogers down to Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz. By adding Greene, they secure a high-end ace that can carry this young team for the next few years. It is a glaring weakness that the Orioles can now strengthen. To add to the matter here, the Orioles have a six-man rotation, and they can swap a player or two within it.

Why the Reds Say Yes

This is definitely a riskier trade for the Reds to make. They have a young, promising team that nearly made the postseason this past fall. However, the Reds are not an expensive team. They are 19th in payroll, spending under $150 million. As Greene is great, he is not elite, nor a very likely Cy Young contender. If the path is there to make addition by subtraction, they could sign on the dotted line.

In this deal, the Reds will replace Greene with Kremer in the short term. He is no Greene, but Kremer can be a very solid mid-rotational pitcher. The team still has a stellar front-end rotation to be led by Andrew Abbott and Brady Singer. They may be able to afford this loss and fill gaps where they are deeper.

The Reds will retain multiple top-end prospects in this trade. They will have their pick of the litter as they have leverage in that matter.

