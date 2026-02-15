MLB Mock Trade: Cubs Send Dansby Swanson to Reunite with the Atlanta Braves

No MLB roster is ever going to be fluid or set in stone. Volatility reigns true, and certain players find themselves expendable. In Chicago, we see just that with the Cubs. Dansby Swanson plans to start at shortstop, but he has prospects breathing down his neck. Under pressure from his backups, he could enter trade rumors. Meanwhile, one of his former teams could use a shortstop. This mock trade puts Swanson back with the Braves.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Cubs claim Ben Cowles off waivers from the White Sox. Sign RHP Corbin Martin to a contract. Cowles was with Cubs before having been traded to them for Mark Leiter Jr in 2024. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) January 15, 2026

Swanson is currently slated to bat 7th in the Cubs 2026 lineup. This makes him low-end viable in fantasy baseball. If he goes to the Braves, his stock would only decline further. While his playing time has a better chance of seeing its ceiling, the Braves' lineup stacks deeper, thus slotting Swanson to bat 8th or 9th.

In Chicago, the loss of Swanson will elevate a prospect. This will likely become the newcomer, Ben Cowles. The Cubs acquired Cowles recently from their cross-town rivals, the Chicago White Sox. He is on the Triple-A depth chart and very likely can be in the majors for Opening Day. Cowles could be a deep stash in fantasy baseball with upside higher than most.

Mock Trade Details

Braves Get:



Dansby Swanson

Cubs Get:



2 Top-15 Prospects (Pitcher and a Hitter)

Why the Braves Say Yes

This Braves team lacks a great shortstop. It is about their only clear weakness. Mauricio Dubon is listed as their starting shortstop, acquired off waivers this past November. He is the only Braves hitter with a sub-100 wRC+ (84).

A healthy Braves team can absolutely make a run in 2026. By gaining Swanson, they aid that effort at low risk, shedding two prospects that they hope would be good. Meanwhile, Swanson is a seasoned veteran, well-suited to a team like this, not to mention one he has played for.

Why the Cubs Say Yes

The Cubs have depth at shortstop, which makes a 32-year-old Swanson expendable. If the Cubs gain confidence in Cowles at shortstop, they can shed Swanson for future assets. This is a common plan by MLB management across the league.

Not only is Swanson expendable, but his contact is deep. He is owed $25 million in Average Annual Value for four additional seasons. It is a request for the Braves to take him on, but where a need arises, the Braves would consider paying for it. It is not as if they haven't been forthcoming in paying their other obligations. 32 years of age is not young, but it is neither ancient in MLB terms.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: