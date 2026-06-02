Mike Trout Guns for Revived Fantasy Baseball Value in Growing Phillies Trade Scenario

The rumors regarding Mike Trout have lingered on for years upon years. Will Trout ever leave the Angels, or will he remain a lifetime legend of the long-time struggling team? It surely makes sense for Trout to eventually be dealt away to Los Angeles. He is 34 years old with an injury history. The Angels could gear up for a new future and do so by shedding Trout's monstrous contract.

If Trout were ever traded, where could he go, and what might his fantasy baseball value become? Those are questions we answer in this headline-worthy mock trade that would send Trout to his hometown Philadelphia Phillies.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Trout is a future Hall of Famer. He is no doubt a priority play in a Phillies lineup. He would rotate between outfield and designated hitter to preserve his body over the late years of his career.

The small issue at hand would be that of Trout vs. Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber has dominated the DH position as he quests for a 2026 MVP award. Does he have priority over Trout? Yes, likely he does, but the Phillies can make this work.

The Phillies can work Schwarber back into the outfield when needed. Likely, the Phillies would keep Trout playing much more time in the outfield than at DH. When load management calls upon it, Trout would get his easier days. No player plays without a single fielding position. Schwarber may not play the field often, but he knows how, and Trout would force him to do it more often.

Trout will have higher upside with the Phillies, a given, since they are a much better team than the Angels. Trout would bat anywhere 1-4 in the lineup, pending how the team would wish to manage that. Wherever he would bat, Trout can deliver great results. He has a .242 batting average and .898 OPS in 2026 with an explosive 14 home runs.

Mock Trade Details

Phillies Get:

OF/DH, Mike Trout

Angels Get:

OF, Justin Crawford

P, Jean Cabrera

INF, Aroon Escobar

Future Prospect

Why the Phillies Accept the Trade

The Phillies will be willing to take on Trout's huge contract that demands over $37 million average annual value over the next four seasons. They will also be able to market one of the MLB's top players. Best of all, Trout will be embraced by the fans as a hometown guy. Trout is from Vineland, New Jersey, 40 miles outside of Philadelphia.

In his older age relative to Major League Baseball, Trout would require not too much in terms of outgoing for value. He is pricey with an injury history and in the last third of his career.

Why the Angels Accept the Trade

It is about time that the Angels move in a new direction. They have not made the postseason since 2014, and they are 9.0 games out of the American League West lead, as of June 2.

Trout is the 7th-highest-paid player in the MLB. In an age of the MLB that favors analytics, Trout can absolutely be supplemented in value via minor leaguers and new, young players that they get back in this deal. His value only continues to depreciate, and it is almost incompetent of the Angels to keep Trout at this point.

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