Yandy Diaz Skyrockets in Fantasy Baseball Rankings with this Potential MLB Trade

The MLB operates under unique free-agent terms. Players often remain under team control for a number of their early years, always fighting for one-year deals to avoid arbitration. Once these players get later in their careers, team control eventually ends, and they often sign a big, long-term deal with the league or hop around. Yandy Diaz is a one-star player whose deal is for one year with the Tampa Bay Rays, with a 2027 club option. This situation makes Diaz expendable and with low leverage.

In today's mock trade scenario, we look to project one location where Diaz may greatly fit in a midseason trade. That team will be the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Diaz is a player with elite on-base ability, currently batting in the Rays' core lineup. If Diaz were to join the Brewers, he would find himself with much competition. However, Diaz would likely earn his role that bats in a most likely spot of 2nd in the lineup. His career .372 OBP is elite, with a top-17% xwOBA in 2025 alone.

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The Brewers are among the best lineups in the entire MLB. In turn, that will aid Diaz's upside in batting and baserunning. He will surely see a moderate increase in fantasy baseball value if this trade were to come to fruition. Diaz could honestly be a top-5 1st baseman in fantasy baseball if all went according to plan.

Mock Trade Details

Brewers Get:

1B, Yandy Diaz

Rays Get:

RP, Aaron Ashby

LF, 1B (AAA), Tyler Black

Why the Brewers Accept the Trade

The Brewers are weak at 1st base as it is, fielding Andrew Vaughn as a low-end 1st baseman in the realm of the MLB. A team that can definitely contend for a World Series appearance will take a shot at a big name, should one like Diaz come available. That trade would fill a team weakness and, in turn, strengthen the top-end of this lineup to feed even more RBI's to William Contreras and Christian Yelich.

All the Brewers have to do here is shed a key reliever, in which Ashby is a +0.5 WAR pitcher, but expendable in this deep bullpen. The Brewers then part ways with a moderate Triple-A prospect.

Why the Rays Accept the Trade

Diaz very well could be gone after this year. It all depends on how he performs and whether or not the Rays wish to pick up his $13 million option in 2027 or let him go. It is very well possible that Diaz himself will want out, gunning for one big contract later in his career.

What we call this is "risk." The Rays face a risk with Diaz, an elite player with depreciating value. If they are smart and realize that this team is not contending, they will shop Diaz around the league. In turn, they get a very reliable sub-4.00 ERA reliever who is under contract through 2030 at $4.1 million per year. The team also gets a 1st-base prospect who is nearly ready to make his major league debut. Black is not a world-beater, but he can be very serviceable when his time calls.

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