MLB Mock Trade: Houston Astros Deal Christian Walker to Arizona Diamondbacks

The Houston Astros are coming off a down year, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Heading into 2026 Spring Training, Houston has several big contracts that are limiting their ability to make new moves. Christian Walker is a notable player who signed a three-year, $60 million deal last offseason. The Astros could look to move some of that money before the year starts to clear payroll and retool the roster. Walker’s former team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, could be the perfect trade partner.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are also coming off a disappointing season, finishing 80–82 and missing the postseason. To compete in a stacked NL West, the Diamondbacks will need serious offensive production. Arizona really missed Walker’s production at first base after he left for Houston in free agency last season, but there’s a trade path where the Diamondbacks could bring him back and boost their lineup before the year starts. Let’s break down what this deal could look like between the Astros and Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks - Houston Astros Mock Trade

Arizona Diamondbacks receive 1B Christian Walker

Houston Astros receive 1B Pavin Smith, OF Alek Thomas

In this mock trade, the Diamondbacks bring back their former first baseman, Christian Walker. In return, the Astros receive first baseman Pavin Smith and young outfielder Alek Thomas.

Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Christian Walker would return to the team where he spent most of his career. The first baseman was very productive over eight seasons in Arizona. In his final three years with the Diamondbacks, Walker hit 95 home runs and drove in 281 RBIs. He also won three Gold Gloves at first base with his former squad. If he returned to Arizona, Walker would likely hit cleanup behind Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, and Corbin Carroll. He’d get a fantasy boost with three elite hitters ahead of him, giving him more chances to hit with runners on base and potentially bump up his power numbers.

Pavin Smith would get a chance to be the everyday first baseman for the Houston Astros. Smith showed some potential last year in Arizona, hitting .258 with eight home runs in 244 at-bats. If he can keep producing power, he could turn into a solid fantasy option in Houston. The Astros also have some holes in their current outfield, and Alek Thomas would have a chance to fill one of them in this mock trade. The center fielder has struggled to find consistent playing time in the majors, but his speed and defensive tools still make him an intriguing player.

