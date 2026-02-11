MLB Mock Trade: Jarren Duran Sent to Diamondbacks for Top Prospect Package

The MLB season is approaching, with Spring Training imminent, and the baseball diamond is in sight. Depth charts hang in the balance as teams try to craft the best possible roster. Sometimes, they do this by exploring the trade market. As contracts come to an end and chemistry turns into conflict, players are always expendable. In Boston, Jarren Duran appears to fit the script as a tradeable asset. Today, we create a mock trade scenario to simulate what it might look like if Duran went to the Diamondbacks.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

People forget how valuable Jarren Duran has been over the last two years pic.twitter.com/RTPWHzmZdC — Sox Savant (@Sox_Savant) January 21, 2026

Currently, Duran is the No. 36 ranked hitter in baseball, per Fangraphs. In the Red Sox lineup, Duran bats 3rd. As a Red Sox player, Duran should trend highly in 2026. However, this deal sends him to the Diamondbacks.

Arizona lacks bottom-half hitting in its lineup. That's why they would wish to add Duran. In the top half, they are great with Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. Likely, this would slot Duran into the 4-hole. When valuing Duran on the Diamondbacks, we can say that his value has not changed. He maintains a good batting position in a solid hitting top-end lineup.

In Boston, they lose Duran and address the issue while their haul of prospects grows into their final roles. If this trade benefited any Red Sox, it would be Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu. With Duran, they rise in the lineup to more prime positions. However, losing Duran will hurt their RBI upside. Their rise is small.

Mock Trade Details

Red Sox Get:



Jorge Barrosa (OF), Mitch Bratt (LHP, No. 9 Prospect), Jansel Luis (INF, No. 12 Prospect), Daniel Eagen (RHP, No. 13 Prospect)

Diamondbacks Get:



Jarren Duran

Why the Red Sox Say Yes

The Red Sox have a couple of issues in town with Duran. Duran e has a contract ending after this season. Will he return? Who knows. The Red Sox then also have depth in their outfield and their lineup. It seems that Duran is expendable.

Business will always be a model of risk versus reward. If the Red Sox can haul a reward worth the short-term loss of Duran, they may well do it. With Yoshida to back up Duran, the short-term risk may be low enough to pull the trigger.

Why the Diamondbacks Say Yes

The Diamondbacks could use some help in their outfield and at the plate. Big things are expected out of Jordan Lawlar in left field. Very well, these expectations may be met. If they do happen, they still have a struggling Alek Thomas in center field. Either way, Duran should be able to upgrade any gap likely to be found.

If the Diamondbacks can add Duran to their lineup, they not only solve some outfield gaps but can also have among the best 1-5 lineups in MLB. This would field: Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, Jarren Duran, and Pavin Smith. Not to mention, they just added Nolan Arenado.

Elite hitting will be the Diamondbacks' road to threatening, as they are also in the NL West and making a playoff run. This risk may be worth the reward as the Diamondbacks also are knee-deep in a surplus of prospects.

