MLB Mock Trade: Kris Bubic Leaves the Kansas City Royals for New York Yankees

MLB Trade Rumors will continue all year long. One of the hotter names at the moment is that of Kris Bubic. The Royals' starting pitcher is only under contract for this one year, and that makes him expendable. Long-term value is very important in baseball, and as Bubic has little of it, the Royals may trade off Bubic for future assets. One team rumored to be interested is the New York Yankees, so this is a mock trade scenario in which that happens.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Bubic is currently listed as 3rd in the Royals' pitching rotation. With him gone, this will elevate Seth Lugo and Noah Cameron up a spot in that rotation. This will not meaningfully affect their value.

What this does is add intrigue to the profiles of Luinder Avila and Ben Kudrna. These two top prospects sit in Triple-A, and their debuts are expected sooner rather than later. Down one player in the rotation, it would make one of these guys join the big league club with high expectations.

The Yankees have a purely average back-end rotation with Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, and Luis Gil. While Gil will surely remain in the rotation, Bubic would boot Warren or Weathers. As the Yankees add a better pitcher in Bubic, someone will go. That is, unless the Yankees work a six-man rotation.

Bubic's fantasy baseball value will take a minor slide with added competition. Nonetheless, he should perform as expected in the short-term in fantasy baseball.

Mock Trade Details

Yankees Get: Kris Bubic

Royals Get: 2 Top-20 Prospects

Why the Yankees Say Yes

The Yankees can use a pitching upgrade. It is not strictly necessary, but the Yankees will be willing to do it at a short price. Warren and Weathers are expected to be average starters at best.

Bubic is cheap, where the Yankees can attain a very solid starter for nothing more than prospects ranked 10-20th in their farm system.

Why the Royals Say Yes

With a pitcher on an expiring deal, that pitcher is very expendable. Bubic will likely have a decent market in free agency, and Kansas City will not be the hottest destination for Bubic's return.

If the Royals go on to struggle this year, it will make Bubic that much more of a trade option. If they need him down the stretch, they will keep him. If not, and that is more likely than not, they will pick up the phones and dial some contending teams, such as the Yankees. It is classic supply and demand; economics 101.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: