MLB Mock Trade: Mariners Accept Joe Ryan from Twins in Win-Now Deal

The Minnesota Twins have been rumored to deal their Starting Pitcher, Joe Ryan. Though less likely at the moment, it is a result that may occur with Ryan under a one-year contract. Any player with a deal lasting no more than one year is expendable, as their long-term value is shallow. If said team is not an immediate contender and, better yet, they fail to show it early in the season, that player can be traded for better long-term investments. The case to explore today is about Ryan joining the Seattle Mariners.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

By trading away their ace, the Twins must then add a new arm to their starting rotation. It seems quite likely that the man for the job will be Connor Prielipp. He is the Twins' leading Triple-A pitcher and nears a debut sooner rather than later. The former second-round pick will carry low-risk, high-upside upside in fantasy baseball. Any unseen pitcher will have that same status, being a waiver wire streamer with little to risk, and all the world to gain.

In this deal, the Mariners part ways with their DH, Dominic Canzone. Batting in the six hole, he is not much of a fantasy baseball threat. However, he could add optimistic upside if a bench player came in as a starter. That player very well may be Rob Refsynder. The team does lack many big-name hitting prospects due up soon.

Joe Ryan will become a starter in a loaded rotation. This has little effect on his fantasy baseball status, as he is not a threat to volatile playing time. He will not be the ace any longer, but Ryan will pitch anywhere from second to fourth in the Mariners' rotation. If anything, he can gain more wins by playing with a better team. Other than that, Ryan remains much of the same.

Mock Trade Details

Twins Get: Dominic Canzone (OF), Colt Emerson (Top INF Prospect), Bryce Miller (SP)

Mariners Get: Joe Ryan (SP)

Why the Twins Say Yes

The team wants to supplement Ryan with better long-term additions. In their rotation, they get that with Miller. He is expendable with the Mariners' loaded rotation, but Miller has top-three rotational ability. They lose one pitcher but get another under team control for another three seasons.

The Twins will also manage to get help in the hitting department. Canzone is not a world-killer, but he did record a .839 OPS in limited playing time in 2025. Thus, he can be of great value. Added to Canzone, the Twins force the Mariners to part with their top-rated prospect in Emerson. The upside is tremendous in this deal that puts their short-term ace out in Seattle.

Why the Mariners Say Yes

This is purely a win-now move in Seattle's effort to get back to the World Series. Ryan is a one-year rental, with moderate confidence that he will return in 2026-27. Nonetheless, he fills out what may be the best rotation in the MLB: Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert, Joe Ryan, Luis Castillo, George Kirby.

Simply put, the Mariners will have upgraded at pitcher while losing hardly any value in the hitting department. This is a long-term risk, but again, the Mariners go to win now.

