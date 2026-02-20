MLB Mock Trade: Mets Send Away Mark Vientos to their NL East Rival

The Mets have a strong infield, making them a candidate to trade assets for other key needs. Among their infielders, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Mark Vientos are considered expendable. Among these players, fans seem ready to part ways with Vientos above all. Given the current supply and demand, the Marlins could use his skills while the Mets seek something valuable in return for their surplus. This mock trade effectively addresses those needs.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The loss of Vientos will not change much in New York. As it is, Bo Bichette is playing 3rd base while Brett Baty is the DH. Ronny Mauricio will then back up both Bichette and Baty, but neither Mauricio nor Baty will be fantasy viable. Vientos present, or not, Bichette is neither affected.

With the Marlins then gaining Vientos, he may play a great deal at 3rd base as the trade shows their desire to field the prospect. Given Vientos' power and success as seen back in 2024, his upside is one to not yet buy in fantasy baseball, but one to keep a keen eye on.

Mock Trade Details

Mets Get: Tyler Phillips (RP), Top 20 Pitching Prospect

Marlins Get: Mark Vientos

Why the Mets Say Yes

The team has a surplus at 3rd base: Bo Bichette, Brett Baty, Mark Vientos, and Ronny Mauricio. They can do great work by moving at least one of these assets and filling another gap: the bullpen. The Mets do not have a bad bullpen, but it is relatively average in MLB. To compete, their bullpen must be better than average. They can easily trade a surplus or a shortage on the mound.

Why the Marlins Say Yes

The Marlins happen to have an elite bullpen and a surplus of their own. Not only is their bullpen clearly top 10 in the MLB, but they also have multiple Triple-A pitching prospects at the ready. Whether those prospects will pitch in relief or start, the Marlins have assets to shift around.

By sending away Phillips and a prospect, the Marlins can fill their own gap: hitting. Vientos is a buy-low player with proven upside, as seen in 2024. The vibe in New York has not been right for Vientos, and with a change of scenery, he may do well. As it is, the Marlins field Connor Norby at 3rd base, and he is nothing to gloat about.

