MLB Mock Trade: Nico Hoerner Joins the Red Sox; Cubs Go Moneyball for Short-Term

We are to get way ahead of any MLB trade rumors that will surface this season. The most common targets will be players with expiring contracts. As free agency looms after this season, risk increases their profile. Why keep a player for one year when you can get a bunch of prospects, or long-term options in return? It gets very political, but that can happen, especially for someone like Nico Hoerner. This is how a mock trade might look if Hoerner were traded to the Red Sox.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Currently, Hoerner is slotted in to bat 6th in the Cubs lineup. By joining the Red Sox, he should see a spot upgrade in that lineup. Boston has an average lineup, for the most part. Hoerner should move to bat 4th or 5th. That will aid his upside, as it does for everyone. In turn, Hoerner's fantasy baseball value should see a bit of a rise.

In Chicago, little will change to the fantasy relevance of some key options. Those options would feature Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki in the middle of the lineup. As Hoerner bats 6th right now, they will keep their positions. If anything, Dansby Swanson can elevate his position in the lineup, but that would be better valued later on.

Mock Trade Details

Red Sox Get: Nico Hoerner

Cubs Get: 3 Top-20 prospects, Romy Gonzalez

Why the Red Sox Say Yes

Caleb Durbin is a solid player. Has some of the characteristics of a Nico Hoerner, but feels a tier down across the board.



5 DRS and 2 OAA at 3B in 1,060 innings. Stole 18 bags in 24 attempts. 70th percentile Sprint Speed. Doesn’t strikeout or whiff. 105 wRC+. Versatile.



In a… pic.twitter.com/V59F95RaUg — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) February 9, 2026

The Red Sox lack much for bats. They are at best a mid-pack team adding a big bat would. They are going to rely heavily on their pitching to win games, and if they add a big bat, it does make a big difference.

Another key factor is 2nd base. Hoerner is elite defensively. Meanwhile, the Red Sox currently field Caleb Durbin at 2nd, who they just traded for. He will be one of their weakest starters, if not the weakest. They can yet upgrade this position tremendously.

Why the Cubs Say Yes

Hoerner has remained a trade rumor. That means it is a legitimate consideration. He is an attractive player, and with his contract ending after 2026, the risk adds to his profile. There is a great chance that Hoerner may be gone, commanding a huge contract.

If the Cubs can get some prospects of value, they might as well do so. Losing Hoerner will hurt this team's short-term upside, but they may be able to supplement him in the meantime. The team has many prospects ready to start, if needed. In fact, that is the reason for Romy Gonzalez. He will not be the long-term fix, but he does just fine for now.

