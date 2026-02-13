MLB Mock Trade: Padres Ship Jake Cronenworth to Mariners for Great Pitcher

The Padres have been linked to trade rumors. The most prominent Padre mentioned is Jake Cronenworth. As the Padres hope to add some pitching, they find themselves expendable in the hitting realm. The name to send out of San Diego would be Cronenworth. In this mock trade, we explore a world where the Mariners take him on and send a pitcher right back.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Cronenworth would be a nice addition, surpassing Cole Young as the starting 2nd baseman. As for the hitting lineup, Cronenworth could suffer, but that will all depend on his play. Currently, Cronenworth bats 7th for the Padres. In Seattle, he faces competition that would slot him anywhere from 6th to 9th, where Young is projected to bat.

The fantasy baseball valuation will add volatility to Cronenworth's profile as his role is less solidified in the short term. However, if he performs well, his upside will increase in a better-hitting lineup. If he could rise higher in the lineup, the RBIs would come more often, and the reward may be worth the risk.

Sung Mun Song says he’s been told that he’ll cover third base, second base, first base, and maybe some outfield as he gets ready for his first season with the Padres.



Song speaking through interpreter Sam Jeong. pic.twitter.com/sOb5OHBKOI — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) February 11, 2026

In San Diego, they will lose Cronenworth, which would allow the team to explore multiple routes. Most likely, it would be Sung-Mun Song. As it stands, Song could earn playing time regardless. If he became the full-time starter, the KBO-implant could have waiver wire upside.

Mock Trade Details

Mariners Get:



Jake Cronenworth

Top-15 Prospect

Padres Get:



Bryce Miller

Why the Mariners Say Yes

What the Mariners possess in their filled-out rotation, they lack in bottom-end hitting. This World Series team will still be good, but they can be even better. Simply put, they need more hitting depth while their pitching is expendable, especially with their No. 5 pitcher.

A veteran such as Cronenworth can go a long way. Filling in a veteran at 2nd base goes a long way. As Cole Young has fallen short of being truly as expected, he can sit behind Cronenworth, play when the opportunities come, and develop under less pressure.

Why the Padres Say Yes

Opposite to the Mariners, the Padres can use another arm. They have a solid top-3 in their rotation. After Joe Musgrove, they fall off with Randy Vasquez and JP Sears. By adding a very solid name in Miller, he can add some extra insurance. The wins-over-replacement should be an easy net-positive.

In the meantime, the Padres can ship off Cronenworth. They have tremendous inner-infield depth. They can trim this tree and plant another in the rotation.

