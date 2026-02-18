MLB Mock Trade: Phillies Ship Off Alec Bohm in a 1-for-1 Deal with the Red Sox

The Phillies and the Red Sox both look to frustrate their New York rivals this coming MLB season. By doing so, they must improve these rosters, which appear weak in certain segments. The Red Sox have a pitching surplus but could use more solidified hitting and depth-chart flexibility. The Phillies could use more pitching to complement their hitting. It appears the two teams may have a marriage to seal, so here is a mock trade that swaps Alec Bohm and Brayan Bello.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The Red Sox begin to prepare for Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval to return from injury. As of now, a move away from Bello affects fantasy baseball in no relevant way. Bello will start for the Phillies and perform to equal the expectations of him in Boston. Crawford and Sandoval hope to be fantasy viable, but not to begin the season.

By making this deal, they get Bohm, and that goes a long way. The 1st-round rookie, Marcelo Mayer, vies for playing time, but Bohm will now help mold the youngster. Neither of the two may secure a full-time start right off the bat, and that makes neither option fantasy viable. Mayer will remain long-term viable as a stash, especially as Bohm could play 1st base as well. For the time being, stay away from either if this were to happen.

Mock Trade Details

Red Sox Get: Alec Bohm, Two Future Prospects

Phillies Get: Brayan Bello

Why the Red Sox Say Yes

The Red Sox have been rumored to sell off Bello. As a mid-level starter, Bello is nothing special, and with a deep depth chart at starting pitcher, the Red Sox may look to fill a deeper need with a lateral skill trade-off.

Bohm will add depth to the Red Sox's hitting department, which they may want. They have a rookie at 3rd base, and average infielders in Romy Gonzalez and Isaiah Kiner-Kalefa. The fielding is not so much needed for that reason, but Bohm's bat can prove useful. Only once in his six-year career has Bohm batted worse than .274.

Why the Phillies Say Yes

Bohm is a free agent after this season, which makes any player expendable. He will test the market, as everyone does, and it would be more likely than not that Bohm leaves Philadelphia. They have the depth to replace Bohm, so the trade could come to fruition if management wishes to make it happen. Plus, they get two prospects.

The Phillies lack much in their starting rotation, unlike 2025. Christopher Sanchez is the ace with Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola behind him. In the fourth and fifth slots, the Phillies will toss Taijuan Walker and Andrew Painter on the mound. Their expectations will be below average. As for adding Bello, he can perform above average with a sub-4.00 ERA. The Phillies trade a brick from a sturdy wall to shore up another crumbling foundation

