MLB Mock Trade: Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros Swap Brayan Bello for Isaac Paredes

The Houston Astros are heading into the 2026 MLB season with their lowest expectations in the past decade. They just missed the postseason for the first time since 2016 and are dealing with several large contracts that limit the team’s payroll flexibility. Third baseman Isaac Paredes recently avoided arbitration with Houston, as the two sides agreed to a one-year, $9.35 million deal. The contract includes a club option for the 2027 season, but the team could choose to move on from Paredes sooner than expected. Let’s discuss why the Boston Red Sox could be a good trade partner and what a mock trade between the two American League teams might look like.

The Boston Red Sox have high expectations this year after making a postseason run in 2025. However, in a stacked division with the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Orioles, it appears the Red Sox will need to bolster their lineup if they want to compete for a division title. After losing Alex Bregman to the Cubs in free agency, Boston recently traded for third baseman Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers. Still, the team could look to add more pop in the infield or at designated hitter, so let’s analyze why Isaac Paredes could be the perfect fit.

Boston Red Sox - Houston Astros Mock Trade

Boston Red Sox receive 3B Isaac Paredes

Houston Astros receive P Brayan Bello

In this mock trade, the Red Sox acquire an elite third baseman in Isaac Paredes to strengthen their offense. In return, the Astros receive a young pitcher in Brayan Bello to bolster their starting rotation.

Fantasy Baseball Outlook

Isaac Paredes would be an everyday hitter for the Red Sox at third base and designated hitter. The slugger even flashed the ability to move to first base last year in Houston after they acquired Carlos Correa. Paredes missed some time with a hamstring injury, but he was highly productive when on the field. In 102 games, he hit .254 with 20 home runs, 53 runs, 53 RBIs, and a .809 OPS. Paredes would be surrounded by a strong top of the order in Boston, including Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, Jarren Duran, Willson Contreras, and Wilyer Abreu. Fenway Park could also provide a boost, as the Green Monster in left field would play to the advantage of the pull-heavy hitter.

Brayan Bello would slot into an Astros starting rotation filled with uncertainty. After losing Framber Valdez in free agency, the rest of the rotation is largely unproven due to either limited playing time or injuries, outside of Hunter Brown. The Astros have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Bello, a young pitcher who has flashed significant upside during his time in the big leagues with the Red Sox. Last season, Bello posted an 11–9 record over 166.2 innings, recording 124 strikeouts with a 3.35 ERA. He could also benefit from a move to a more pitcher-friendly environment, transitioning from Fenway Park to Daikin Park.

