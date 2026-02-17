MLB Mock Trade: Tigers Part Ways with Javier Baez; Traded to the Miami Marlins

The Detroit Tigers plan to contend once again in 2026. While that's great, it doesn't mean they won't also plan for the future. The team has a high payroll for a mid-market team, and they want to reduce it. When looking to do so, they find expendable pieces. One name that pops up is that of Javier Baez. With him being a trade candidate, we project what that looks like. This mock trade sends Baez down to the Miami Marlins.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

If Baez left the Tigers, it would not change much. Currently, Baez is listed as and OF/DH on the Tigers bench. Kerry Carpenter is beating Baez out for that DH role and given Baez' injury history, the team will not wish to field him all that often.

If anyone is affected here, it is Carpenter and the Tigers' outfield core. They will receive less playing time from Baez and thus have greater upside in fantasy baseball.

Down in Miami, Baez will step into a useful role. The Marlins lack any truly amazing hitters outside of Kyle Stowers. Given the power of Baez, he could step into a 1-5 batting spot quite easily. Meanwhile, this may boot someone like Griffin Conine out if Baez plays DH. The fantasy baseball upside would rise quite a bit for Baez here.

Mock Trade Details

Tigers Get: Javier Sanoja (SS), Daxton Fulton (SP)

Marlins Get: Javier Baez

Why the Tigers Say Yes

Baez is owed a tremendous amount of money for being a partial-starter. Given his age, he is highly expendable. If any other team has interest in making a deal, it should be a no-brainer for the Tigers. The team has two other outfielders on the bench, and essentially anyone can fill the DH position. Given Baez's injuries, he plays the infield less and less these days.

Why the Marlins Say Yes

The Marlins can use added hitting to their lineup. In a 2025 season that saw this team perform quite well, it is not unrealistic to say that the playoffs are in play. However, to get there, you must add veterans and power to the lineup. Putting Baez next to Stowers in the lineup could produce nice results.

The price tag is not cheap for Baez, but the Marlins can afford him. They have money and are not spending much of it. It is simpler than we make it out to be. The Marlins can get power for a relatively low price and hope that the upside matches expectations.

