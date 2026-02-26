MLB Mock Trade: Tigers Send Tarik Skubal to Orioles for Jackson Holliday Package

The Detroit Tigers have little desire to trade Tarik Skubal away. It makes little sense as you have the best pitcher in baseball. Why would you deal him away? The team may be able to get a haul that supplements their lineup in a net-positive way. That right there is why they would trade away Skubal. Not only that, but Skubal will be a free agent without arbitration after the 2026 season. Very likely, he will not return, and so the Tigers can get a haul while it's on the table. This mock trade sends him to the Orioles.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

Skubal in unaffected by the team that he goes to. The only small effect on his fantasy baseball output is the caliber of hitting that supports him. In turn, that may add more wins to Skubal's profile. The Tigers and Orioles are rather similar in expected output, so little will shift for Skubal.

What may be affected is that-of the other moving pieces. Not the King or Queen, but the knight and the bishops. The Orioles would have to part ways with Jackson Holliday in this deal.

Holliday plays 2nd base, and he is injured right now. When healthy, Holliday will have to earn his batting position around Pete Alonso, Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Colton Cowser. On the Tigers, Holliday may have an easier path to a prime batting position with less to compete with. Holliday will ultimately be unmoved on his fantasy baseball value, and once output is seen, things will begin to matter.

Mock Trade Details

Tigers Get:

Jackson Holliday (2B)

Coby Mayo (1B/3B)

Heston Kjerstad (OF - AAA)

Cade Povich (SP - AAA)

Orioles Get:

Tarik Skubal (SP)

Why the Tigers Say Yes

To say that Skubal can win this team a World Series would be incorrect. This is a team sport, and though Skubal is elite, the Tigers may be better suited to take their leverage and shop it for long-term future assets at lower prices under the team control.

Skubal is being paid $32 million over this one year. His arbitration term ends after 2026, and Skubal is very likely to leave Detroit. It is logical, as another team will pay his price by outbidding the Tigers. As it stands, the Tigers are only 22/1 to win the World Series. They may be more set to keep Skubal if they were among the favorites. Holding him would be a move that might, and very likely would not, win the World Series.

Why the Orioles Say Yes

The Orioles are ready to win now, and they could re-sign Skubal. Whether they do or not, this team has the on-paper ability to win in 2026. They may be 20/1, but their upside trends much higher than the Tigers.

The Orioles have a top-10 lineup in the MLB, plus one of the deepest rotations. Even then, the Orioles have been rumored to try to add an upgraded arm to their rotation. Skubal would be the ace they lack.

The Orioles are also a hopeful World Series team rather than a likely one. They benefit from their farm system, which is among the best in the MLB. The team has two starting pitchers who are top-8 in their farm system and are sitting in Triple-A. The Orioles have another four pitchers in their top-18 sitting in Double-A. In due time, they will come up, likely in 2027, and with that size, a couple ought to pan out. Thus, Skubal is not a particularly high risk on a one-year contract.

