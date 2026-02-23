MLB Mock Trade: Twins Send Byron Buxton to Guardians in Supplemental Package

The rumors have surrounded Byron Buxton for quite some time now. What are those rumors, you ask? It revolves around the Minnesota Twins trading Buxton and his hefty contract. Being in play, it can surely unfold as the season begins and situations unfold. One destination that could go all-in for a big playoff run may be Cleveland, home of the Guardians. This is a mock trade to simulate how that may look.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

If Buxton were to join the Guardians, his impact would be felt right away. The inclusion of Kyle Manzardo in this trade creates a fourth slot in the lineup, which could benefit Buxton significantly. While he currently bats lead off with the Twins, there’s potential for him to bat fourth with the Guardians, which could increase his fantasy baseball value due to higher RBI opportunities. Regardless of where he hits in the order, his value is unlikely to decrease.

On the other hand, the Twins will feel the loss of Buxton. His dominant lead-off ability is now lost, and his replacement would be one we are unsure of at the moment. In center field, James Outman might earn that job. More likely, it will find itself with either of the Twins' top prospects in Triple-A — Emmanuel Rodriguez and Walker Jenkins. They will both be great fantasy baseball waiver wire targets and/or deep draft stashes.

Mock Trade Details

Guardians Get: Byron Buxton

Twins Get: Kyle Manzardo (1B/DH), Juan Brito (UTIL), Joey Cantillo (RHP), Andrew Walters (RHP)

Why the Guardians Say Yes

The Guardians are looking to upgrade their outfield. By making this deal, they get rid of expendable players such as Manzardo and Brito, who are not projected to be on the Opening Day roster as of now.

Chase DeLauter is a former first-round pick for the Guardinas, for whom the team hopes to see great things. However, that is hoped for rather than expected. If Cleveland needs some help after a month or two, Buxton can provide a great surge to this offense. Even then, Manzardo is gone, and DeLauter, or anyone else, really can play DH. The wins-over-replacement maintains to be profitable.

Why the Twins Say Yes

The issue at hand is that of Buxton's No-Trade Clause. However, a team like the Guardians is fitted to be a team worth waiving for. They are competitive and a second-tier AL contender. Buxton can win soon with the Guardians.

Buxton commands a lot of money, as by dealing him off, the Twins can very well supplement his departure. As we check in with the Twins' farm system, they happen to have two high-level outfielders in Triple-A waiting for the call-up. They can deal with Buxton, shed his contract, and perhaps be just fine.

