MLB Mock Trade: Yandy Diaz Flown Out West; Adds Giants Hitting Behind Rafael Devers

Now that the NFL season has ended, we begin to count down the days until Opening Day. Still well over a month away, there is time to be spent. How will this be spent? As front offices continue to build their rosters, we are projecting what that may look like. A trade is very much in play and will remain so. As a trade, it is very much in play and will remain so until the trade deadline. Today, we discuss Yandy Diaz as a Ray and how a trade might look if he were sent to the Giants, per the rumors.

Fantasy Baseball Impact

If Diaz went to the Giants, it would matter little. He will remain the DH as Bryce Eldridge does not have that role solidified in San Francisco. In the rotation, Diaz will rise to the core of it. Fangraphs has Diaz ranked 26th in their Power Rankings and projects a .824 OPS. These marks would put him behind just Rafael Devers, who is the team's best hitter.

As it stands, Diaz is 2nd in the Rays' rotation. Should he move to bat 3rd or 4th in San Francisco, he should only rise even further in his Fantasy Baseball ranking.

In Tampa Bay, little would change. If any single player benefits, it may be Junior Caminero. He would surely bat cleanup. However, with Diaz leaving, the top end of the lineup will weaken in the short term. That would actually work against Caminero.

When all is said and done, this trade aims to help the Rays, but it would hurt their top-end batters for now.

Mock Trade Details

Rays Get:

Luis Matos (OF), Bo Davidson (OF/ No.5 Prospect), Argenis Cayama (SP/ No. 9 Prospect)

Giants Get:

Yandy Diaz (DH/1B)

Why the Rays Say Yes

Diaz is with the Rays through 2026. After that, he very well may be gone to free agency. He also may very well want out of town. On the flipside, Diaz is a great hitter. He can provide great stability to a more hungry, spending-heavy team. The Giants may be just that.

MLB clubs often look to build their farm system. If Diaz is adding risk to the roster of the Rays, why not collect a couple of top-10 prospects? They can add another outfielder, Matos, along with prospects, and fill the outfield shortage as needed. The Rays have three bottom-half rotational hitters in their outfield, so Matos will surely be of help.

Why the Giants Say Yes

Neither of these prospects is expected in the majors until 2027 at the earliest. This may be even later. Prospects tend to be more expendable with that timeframe at hand. Meanwhile, the Giants can contend with Diaz added to this lineup. They lack a ton of lethal hitting, and it is not every day that you can snag a player like Diaz in a situation like his.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: