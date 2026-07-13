Robbie Ray and 3 Other Sell-High Fantasy Baseball Candidates (July 13)

A sell-high candidate in fantasy baseball shall be a player who performs way too well. That player is above expectation, statistically, and is bound to normalize his output in the coming weeks. The hypothesis is determined by expected statistics, actual statistics, and historical output, among others. Here are two pitchers and two hitters to sell high.

SP, Nick Martinez

Martinez has a 2.65 ERA, and in March-May, he was under 2.00. Martinez has since normalized his performance, with a 5.14 ERA in June and a 2.53 ERA in July. He is definitely not bad; that is clear as day, but with a 4.67 xERA and 3.91 FIP, Martinez is bound to end his season with a >3.00 ERA.

Even with the great output, Martinez is still just the SP29 in fantasy baseball. He shall be sold as his arc is on the downturn.

SP, Robbie Ray

The former Cy Young winner has statistics proving that those days are behind him. Ray's xERA and FIP are the worst of any full season of his entire MLB career. Those marks show a 4.62 xERA and 4.70 FIP, despite having a 3.38 ERA.

The SP35 in fantasy baseball lacks upside at this stage of his career. He can probably be sold quite high in many leagues at name value alone. If expendable enough in your current situation, get Ray off your team and gamble on high-upside returns.

2B, Zack Gelof

The Athletics have embraced Gelof's breakout season. Will he be able to maintain it? Perhaps not.

Gelof batted .174 in 2025 and .211 in 2024. In 2026, he has only played 67 games, yet with a much better output flashing a .273 batting average, he has posted a plus-7.6 offensive rating. Recent splits suggest some form of a downtick.

The month of June saw a peak for Gelof with a .329 batting average. The law of averages will imply that it is all downhill from there. Across 19 at-bats in July, Gelof is batting .167 with 7 strikeouts. He is not a must-sell, but the peak has certainly come and, probably, gone.

OF, Ceddane Rafaela

Rafaela's output is above expectations, with a .281 batting average against an expected .244. His Statcast sheet shows only 2 of 11 key categories above MLB average. Rafaela averaged just south of a .250 batting average in 2024-25, and that appears to be what he will near on in the second half of the season.

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