NBA Mock Trade: Andrew Wiggins Goes to Lakers in 2-for-1 Deal Including Rui Hachimura

The Miami Heat appear to be involved in the trade market ahead of Friday's deadline. As per SpoTrac, Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, and Simone Fontecchio are all trade candidates. Between a pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and other game-changing scenarios, something may happen at any given moment. In today's mock trade, we review the deal that sends Andrew Wiggins to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

Other prominent trade targets for the Lakers include Dallas’ Naji Marshall, New Orleans’ Herb Jones, and Miami’s Andrew Wiggins, but Los Angeles has been unable to meet the asking price for any of these valued wings up to this point. https://t.co/dikA1OL1fx — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) February 2, 2026

A Heat team without Wiggins would result in promise for their young talent on the depth chart. Beneficiaries will include Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larrson, and Simone Fontecchio. Even Norman Powell may rise even further.

In usage rate, Wiggins plays to an average 19%. He offers elite defense with a 20% steal rate and a 35% block rate. That may not affect Fantasy Basketball too much. His 19% usage rate will be cut up like a pie and be handed out to the young players in town.

When Wiggins joins the Lakers, he plays a secondary role. The offense runs through LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Wiggins will not be expected to save the world. They will ask him to play an efficient 25-30 minutes per game at a 15-20% usage rate. In Fantasy Basketball, his value will dip.

As for the other Lakers players, they also become minimally affected. If anyone is affected, it will be Austin Reaves. However, the Lakers adore Reaves and he would retain much of his current role.

Mock Trade Details

Heat Get: Rui Hachimura, Maxi Kleber

Lakers Get: Andrew Wiggins

Why the Lakers Say Yes

The Lakers have some expiring contracts to get rid of. Those two glaring contracts are those of Hachimura and Kleber. They are both serviceable players who can help another team. As for the Lakers, they do not need these guys. James and Doncic run the show, and otherwise, they need a supporting shooter with some defense. That is exactly what Wiggins offers, and they won't mind him staying through his 2027 contract.

Why the Heat Say Yes

The Heat are looking to shed some contracts and open up further playing time to their young brass. By shipping off Wiggins, this opens the door for the recently hot Larrson to see the court more often, as will Fontecchio and Jaquez.

The Heat are a good team, but they lack size. Their true big men are Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. Other than this duo, they lack much. Hachimura and Kleber are short-term fixes, but that is all they need for now. In 2026-27, the Heat can turn to free agency to solve that issue. They can especially do it more easily by shedding the Wiggins contract.

