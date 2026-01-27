NBA Mock Trade: Anthony Davis Heads to Detroit Pistons in Blockbuster Deal

The Detroit Pistons entered the 2025–2026 NBA season with high aspirations after earning their first playoff berth since the 2018–2019 season. They’ve lived up to the moment so far, holding a 33–11 record that has them in first place in the Eastern Conference. If the front office wants to make a major splash at the trade deadline, adding an elite player could solidify the team as a legitimate NBA title contender. Enter the Dallas Mavericks—a team with serious talent that hasn’t been able to stay healthy for most of the year. The two teams could be a natural fit for a blockbuster trade, as the Pistons push to contend while the Mavericks look to build for the future.

The Dallas Mavericks have shown flashes of potential this season but have been unable to put together consistent performances. As a result, they sit at 19–27 and are in eleventh place in the Western Conference. The vision of Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving, and Anthony Davis forming a trio looks increasingly unlikely, as Davis has struggled to stay healthy and Irving has yet to return from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2024–2025 season. Because of this, the Mavericks could look to capitalize on Davis’s value and acquire young talent and future assets at the trade deadline.

Detroit Pistons - Dallas Mavericks Mock Trade

Detroit Pistons receive PF/C Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks receive PF Tobias Harris, PG Jaden Ivey, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2028 first-round pick

In this mock trade, the Pistons add an elite player in Anthony Davis. On the other side, the Mavericks receive Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, and two future first-round picks.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

The Pistons would have a new-look squad built around a big three of Cade Cunningham, Anthony Davis, and Jalen Duren. Davis would likely slide to power forward in Tobias Harris’s absence and to better complement Detroit’s scheme alongside Duren at center. Cunningham would maintain his fantasy value with another weapon to feed in the paint, but Duren’s fantasy stock would likely dip as some of his offensive volume would be reduced. Still, the physical pairing of Davis and Duren would be an absolute nightmare for opponents on the defensive end.

Jaden Ivey would be a fantasy basketball winner, as he would likely see a bump in minutes and usage on a young Dallas roster. He’s no longer on a minutes restriction from his leg injury, and he’s the type of player who can contribute in a little bit of everything on both ends of the floor.

