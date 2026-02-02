NBA Mock Trade: Atlanta Hawks Acquire Tyler Herro From Miami Heat

The Atlanta Hawks are on the verge of making the play-in tournament this season, currently sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 24–27 record. After trading Trae Young to the Washington Wizards, the Hawks are trying to make up for the absence of an All-Star point guard. If the front office is looking to fill that void, the Miami Heat could be a strong trade partner. Atlanta has plenty of young talent it could leverage to acquire a new star player like Tyler Herro.

The Miami Heat also find themselves in the play-in picture, sitting at 27–24 and currently 7th in the Eastern Conference. A lot of rumors are swirling around the Heat ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, so it’s fair to assume the front office is active on the trade block. If they don’t believe they’re a true championship contender this year, they could capitalize on their star player's value and bring back a package of young talent. Let’s break down what a mock trade between the Hawks and Heat could look like.

Atlanta Hawks - Miami Heat Mock Trade

Atlanta Hawks receive PG/ SG Tyler Herro

Miami Heat receive PG Dyson Daniels, PF Zaccharie Risacher, and SG Luke Kennard

In this mock trade, the Hawks acquire an elite guard in Tyler Herro. In return, the Heat receive a promising point guard in Dyson Daniels, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Zaccharie Risacher, and sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

Tyler Herro would be the biggest fantasy basketball winner of this mock trade. The guard would headline a fast Atlanta offense that plays at one of the highest tempos in the league. Herro would take on a high-volume playmaking role, with the ability to score and distribute the ball. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Corey Kispert would likely see higher-volume roles with Daniels, Risacher, and Kennard no longer in the rotation. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum would remain in a similar role as the backup point guard.

On the Heat, Dyson Daniels would likely replace Herro in the starting lineup. He would keep his high fantasy ceiling thanks to his ability to contribute across the board on both offense and defense. Former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher could benefit from a change of scenery. The power forward has struggled during his time with the Hawks, and he was recently demoted to the G League. Finally, Luke Kennard would slot in as a scorer off the bench, likely playing a similar role to the one he has now with the Hawks.

