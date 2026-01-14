NBA Mock Trade: Boston Celtics Deal Anfernee Simons to Los Angeles Clippers

Due to Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury, the Boston Celtics entered the NBA season with low expectations of competing. However, they find themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 24–15 record around the halfway point of the year. As the team continues to exceed offseason expectations, the front office could make a big splash at the trade deadline. Anfernee Simons is a young talent the Celtics could offer, and the Los Angeles Clippers might be the right match as Boston looks to upgrade its starting rotation at the center position.

Looking at the Clippers, they entered the season with high expectations, with the aging core of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard aiming to lead a deep playoff run. But due to injuries and inconsistent performance, Los Angeles sits in eleventh place in the Western Conference at 16–23. They’re not having the season they expected, which could push the front office to move a starting piece to acquire young talent and future assets as the team begins to retool.

Boston Celtics- Los Angeles Clippers Mock Trade

Boston Celtics receive C Ivica Zubac

Los Angeles Clippers receive SG Anfernee Simons and a 2026 first-round pick

In this mock trade, the Boston Celtics would acquire a solid starting center in Ivica Zubac. On the other side, the Los Angeles Clippers would retool with a young scorer in Anfernee Simons and a future first-round pick.

Fantasy Basketball Outlook

The biggest fantasy basketball winner of this trade would be Ivica Zubac. The Boston Celtics are currently splitting time at center between Neemias Queta and Luka Garza. Zubac would immediately step into the starting role, and he’d be surrounded by playmakers like Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. He would likely see higher usage in Boston’s offense since they currently lack a center of his caliber. Zubac missed some time with an injury, but he recently returned and has looked healthy on the court. Through 34 games this year, he’s averaging 14.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. The veteran is a double-double machine and a strong defensive presence.

Anfernee Simons would likely maintain a similar fantasy basketball role with the Clippers. The young shooting guard has established himself as an effective scorer off the bench for Boston this season. In 39 games, Simons is averaging 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field, 40.2% from three-point range, and 88.1% from the free-throw line. Those are strong efficiency numbers that would likely translate into a similar role if he were traded to Los Angeles.

Read More Fantasy News